Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati is 25 years ahead of Cleveland in waterfront redevelopment

By David Petkiewicz, cleveland.com
 7 days ago

Cincinnati transformed Ohio River waterfront with Banks project. The Banks project has transformed Cincinnati's waterfront on the Ohio River with more than $2 billion in public-private development. A revamp in 1998-2000 of Fort Washington Way, which carries I-71 across the downtown waterfront, made the project possible, but a four-block section of highway trench, which planners would like to see capped with parks, remains open to the sky.

