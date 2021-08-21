Cincinnati is 25 years ahead of Cleveland in waterfront redevelopment
Cincinnati transformed Ohio River waterfront with Banks project. The Banks project has transformed Cincinnati's waterfront on the Ohio River with more than $2 billion in public-private development. A revamp in 1998-2000 of Fort Washington Way, which carries I-71 across the downtown waterfront, made the project possible, but a four-block section of highway trench, which planners would like to see capped with parks, remains open to the sky.www.cleveland.com
