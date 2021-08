Cloud cover will start to build in throughout the night with lows yet again in the lower 70s for early Sunday morning. Around daybreak Sunday, a cold front will start to approach our area bringing in a chance for some showers and storms. A few of the storms could be strong – depending on how much force the front provides. The biggest concerns will be heavy downpours and potentially strong winds. Rain will start to taper off by the lunch hour with a few isolated showers possible through the evening. We will also see a slight cool down in temperatures with highs in the upper 80s and partly cloudy skies for the afternoon. Areas north of I-70 could struggle to be even that warm with highs in the lower 80s.