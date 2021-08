As the A’s took a three-run lead into the ninth inning Saturday against the Yankees, it was Sergio Romo, not Lou Trivino, who emerged from their bullpen for the save chance. Trivino, the A’s closer most of the season, has struggled of late. He converted 14 save chances in a row and had a 1.72 ERA through Aug. 20. In his past three outings, though, Trivino has two blown saves and could not preserve a ninth-inning tie. He was the losing pitcher in all three games.