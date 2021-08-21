Cancel
Lea County, NM

Flood Advisory issued for Lea by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-21 17:53:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-21 20:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Lea The National Weather Service in Midland/Odessa has issued a * Flood Advisory for West Central Lea County in southeastern New Mexico * Until 900 PM MDT. * At 547 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Highway 62, Highway 529, and mainly rural areas of West Central Lea County

alerts.weather.gov

