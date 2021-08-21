Severe Weather Statement issued for Colbert by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 18:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-21 18:56:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Colbert THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN COLBERT COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer appears capable of producing a tornado. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm. Remember, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning still remains in effect for Colbert County.