Data shows Black Vermonters have much higher rate of COVID-19

Western New York's COVID-19 positivity rate is still higher than the New York State average, but did show some improvement on Friday. The latest figures from Governor Andrew Cuomo's Office show that the region's seven-day average infection rate is 3.22%, a decrease of 0.18% from Thursday. Western New York currently has the third-lowest infection rate of the state's 10 regions, with only New York City (2.69%) and the Mid-Hudson regions (3.18%) having a lower rate. Meanwhile, the statewide average ticked down slightly to 3.09%, the first time in several days that it has seen a decline. Chautauqua County's seven-day average positivity rate decreased by two-tenths of a percent on Friday, but still has the highest rate in Western New York at 5.8%.