Data shows Black Vermonters have much higher rate of COVID-19
RUTLAND, N.Y. (WFFF) – The NAACP in Vermont is calling attention to the disparities people of color face as the delta variant prolongs the coronavirus pandemic. “You could wash your hands a thousand times a day, but if you are in a situation where you are being on the frontlines and the people who are supposed to care about you professionally maybe don’t, then you are going to be exposed regardless,” said Steffen Gillom, president of the Windham County branch of the NAACP.www.news10.com
