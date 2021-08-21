Cancel
Austin, TX

Randy Blythe Urges Lamb of God Concertgoers to Get Vaccinated + ‘Wear a F**king Mask’

By Philip Trapp
97 Rock
97 Rock
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Lamb of God vocalist Randy Blythe isn't messing around when it comes to COVID-19 precautions for both performers and fans as the band sets out on their Metal Tour of the Year alongside Megadeth and others. The trek kicked off in Austin, Texas, on Friday (Aug. 20). In a message...

97rockonline.com

97 Rock

97 Rock

Pasco WA
97 Rock plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington.

Public HealthKCCI.com

Here are the artists canceling shows as COVID-19 cases rise

As COVID-19 cases have begun surging again throughout the U.S., several music festivals and concert tours have postponed shows due to positive tests and concern of further spread. Here's a look at the artists who have pushed back their performances due to COVID-19. Stevie Nicks. Stevie Nicks canceled appearances at...
Public HealthPosted by
Z94

KISS Postpone Show After Paul Stanley Tests Positive for COVID-19

KISS were forced to postpone their concert in Burgettstown, Penn. last night (Aug. 26) after it was learned that singer and guitarist Paul Stanley had tested positive for COVID-19. News of the postponement spread quickly on social media as fans posted about being turned away at the gate without explanation...
LifestylePosted by
97.9 WGRD

Lamb of God – Enter to Win a One-of-a-Kind Randy Blythe Action Figure

We’ve teamed up with Death by Toys to give away a one-of-a-kind Randy Blythe action figure inspired by Lamb of God’s video for “Redneck.”. Lamb of God are celebrating the 15th anniversary of their fourth studio album, Sacrament. The Pure American Metal act will release a special 15th anniversary edition of Sacrament on Aug. 20, which will include unreleased bonus live tracks recorded at House of Vans Chicago during Lamb of God’s sole 2020 concert.
Los Angeles, CAmxdwn.com

Slipknot’s Corey Taylor is “Very, Very Sick” With COVID-19

Corey Taylor, lead singer of Slipknot and Stone Sour, revealed that he has tested positive for COVID-19. Taylor, who is fully vaccinated, made the announcement via a short video message posted on the Instagram page of “Astronomicon,” which he was scheduled to appear at this weekend. “I woke up today...
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

Lamb of God Vocalist Urges Concertgoers to Obey COVID-19 Safety Measures

It’s only a matter of time until more and more live concerts will become available to the public, but safety measures will still be a “must do”. It looks like not even metalheads are tough enough in the face of the pandemic, as the singer of the Lamb of God band, Randy Blythe, urges the fans to obey safety measures if they attend concerts.
Houston, TXHouston Press

Last Night: Lamb of God and Megadeth On Fire in The Woodlands

As the sun set on several hours of metal Sunday, co-headliner Lamb of God took the stage at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, the first notes of "Memento Mori" trickling out. A silhouette of front man Randy Blythe shone through the curtain and as the acapella start of the song ended, an explosion was set off, the curtain fell to the ground, revealing the band in all its metal glory.
Rock MusicRevolver

Lamb of God Albums Ranked: From Worst to Best

Is there another band in metal history who've been more consistently great than Lamb of God? The Richmond, VA, stalwarts have been churning out ferocious groove-metal on a regular basis for over twenty years now, and there's never been a single moment when hardcore fans were forced to vehemently defend an objectively mediocre album.
Musicwesb.com

SIXX:A.M. Announces ‘Hits’ Album

SIXX:A.M., the long-running project featuring MÖTLEY CRÜE bassist Nikki Sixx alongside former GUNS N’ ROSES guitarist DJ Ashba and vocalist James Michael — will release the “Hits” album on October 22 via Better Noise Music. The project is a retrospective celebration of the band’s biggest hits and fan-favorite songs. And, most notably, it includes six previously unheard songs, marking the band’s first official album with new material since 2016.
MusicPosted by
103GBF

Corey Taylor Reveals What He Thinks Is ‘The Perfect Metal Album’

The buzz this year has been all about the 30th anniversary of Metallica's self-titled "black" album, but is that Corey Taylor's favorite offering from the Bay Area metal icons or did he choose something else? It turns out that Taylor's Metallica album of choice came a few years earlier with Metallica's 1986 release, Master of Puppets.
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

TED NUGENT: 'Technology Has Literally Deterred People From Practicing The Guitar'

In a new interview with retired boxer David "Niño" Rodriguez, legendary rocker Ted Nugent was asked is today's rock music has lost its soul. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "A big hallelujah that Freddie Mercury's gift of talent and soulfulness, musical creativity and adventure that so enriched everyone's lives. QUEEN's music and Freddie Mercury's musical vision and spirit, it enriched the world. It's the soundtrack, these magical pieces by the band QUEEN, just gifted virtuosos. And their work ethic — to achieve that level of success and uninhibited musical outrage takes an unbelievable man-in-the-arena work ethic. So, a salute to the QUEEN band and Freddie Mercury. But how prophetic. Because those words have iron, and we are horrifically living in that time now where technology has literally deterred people from practicing the guitar so that you could play like Jimi Hendrix and Eddie Van Halen and Billy Gibbons and Tommy Shaw, my DAMN YANKEES musical genius buddies and all the incredible musicians in my life. I've been surrounded by the best of the best forever.
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

KISS's PAUL STANLEY: 'How Could You Not Be A METALLICA Fan?'

The new issue of Classic Rock magazine celebrates 30 years of METALLICA's self-titled LP, better known as the "Black Album," with new interviews with both the members of the band and some of the album's famous fans. Among the other musicians paying tribute to the effort is KISS frontman Paul Stanley who shared what the album means to him.
Public HealthPosted by
97 Rock

Eric Wagner, Iconic Doom Metal Singer, Dead at 62 After Battle With COVID Pneumonia

Eric Wagner, former singer for doom metal icons Trouble and, more recently, of The Skull, has died at the age of 62 after being hospitalized with COVID pneumonia last week. The Skull had recently been on the road with The Obsessed, but bowed out of the trek part-way through, citing the surge in COVID cases nationwide, fueled by the delta variant of the coronavirus. The group later declared they would also withdraw from their appearance at the Psycho Las Vegas festival in an announcement where it was also revealed that Wagner had been admitted to the hospital with COVID pneumonia.

