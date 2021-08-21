Cancel
KNOE Saturday Evening Forecast

KNOE TV8
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGSU Selects First Female Drum Major in 70 years, Candice Hawthorne was selected as one of three drum majors for the 2021-2022 World Famed Tiger Band. She is joined by Sheavion Jones and Deante Gibson.

Environmentyourcentralvalley.com

Tuesday Evening Pinpoint Weather Forecast

All but one day in August has been in the triple digits. We’ll finally break that stretch tomorrow. Expect to feel cooler morning temperatures, then 90s in the afternoon. We have a nice streak of 90s on the way into early next week.
Environmentwfft.com

Humid Saturday, evening showers possible

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — Saturday morning temperatures fall into the mid 60s under a mostly clear sky. It will be dry and humid through the afternoon. Download the FOX 55 Severe Weather Center App on Apple. Download the FOX 55 Severe Weather Center App on Android. Temperatures warm into...
Environmentconchovalleyhomepage.com

KLST Morning Forecast: Friday, August 27th

To start off the last day of this week, we are looking to have temperatures in the 70s. We’ll continue having clear skies and winds will be on the calm side. We will be a bit on the muggy side to start the day off, and with calm winds, we are likely to have a bit of condensation on our vehicles as we head out for the day. Temperatures will eventually pick up to the 80s by the beginning of the afternoon and winds will also pick up speeds from the east around 5-10 miles per hour. Later this afternoon, we are looking to have temperatures reach the upper 80s to low 90s for highs. Winds will continue to come from the east and pick up speeds up to 15 miles per hour. Spotty showers are expected to develop, once again in the southern half of the Concho Valley. Otherwise, the rest of us will see partly cloudy skies. Tonight, a few clouds will linger around the region. Temperatures will drop back down to the 60s and 70s for lows and winds will be on the calm side once again. For our weekend ahead, we can expect temperatures to be in the upper 80s to low 90s for highs. Partly cloudy skies for Saturday will become mostly cloudy for Sunday. A few wide spread showers are also expected to develop Sunday. Warmer temperatures will be back next week Wednesday, and we can expect more sunshine for the middle of next week as well. Tropical Storm Ida continues to move in a quick fashion into the Gulf of Mexico, and looks to make landfall this weekend. At this time, it looks to move into the eastern portion of Louisiana. Our mostly cloudy skies for Sunday are a result of Ida moving in. Ida is also forecast to become a major hurricane this weekend, which is classified as a category three or higher. If Ida shifts in a western direction at all, our chances of showers will increase, and temperatures could also be a bit cooler for Sunday as well.
Environmentconchovalleyhomepage.com

KLST Afternoon Forecast: Thursday, August 26th

For the rest of the afternoon hours, we are going to see an increase in cloud cover across the region. Spotty showers are expected to develop, but will stay mostly to the southern half of the Concho Valley. Temperatures will reach the low to mid 90s for highs. Winds will be coming from the east around 5-10 miles per hour, then pick up a bit in speeds up to 15 miles per hour later today. Tonight, we are looking to have clear skies with lows in the 70s and winds will be on the calm side. For the last day of this week, we can expect another mix of sun and clouds. More spotty showers will be appearing on the eastern counties of the viewing area and temperatures will be in the upper 80s to low 90s for highs. We will continue to feel the temperatures staying in the upper 80s to low 90s for the next several days. A mix of sun and clouds will continue as we head into the first half of next week as well. Next Wednesday looks to have warmer temperatures coming back to the region with highs back in the mid to upper 90s. We continue through hurricane season, and there are three active systems, with one looking to be the most promising to make landfall early next week in the U.S. At this point, our region doesn’t look to have any direct impact, but if the systems moves in a western direction at all, we could have more rain coming in and a bit stronger wind speeds from the east. We’ll continue to monitor this system as it moves closer.
Environmentcbs3duluth.com

Severe weather possible tonight, quiet Sunday

This evening and tonight: We have the threat of severe weather tonight. The first threat of severe weather lasts through between now and the hours of 5:00 PM. We have a little bit of a break in the action in the later evening hours, but more storms begin to enter the region after about 8:00 PM.
Environmentabc45.com

A few strong to severe storms possible Saturday evening

WINSTON-SALEM,N.C. — Another round of thunderstorms are expected this afternoon and evening. The majority of your Saturday will be dry. It's going to be another hot and humid day with plenty of sunshine and highs near 88-90. A cold front will approach from the northwest and stall. This will keep rain and storm chances higher this afternoon and again on Sunday.
Environmentfox26houston.com

Tuesday Evening Weather Forecast

Deeper moisture will move into the area over the next few days and that will bring more rain. The wet pattern will last into next week. The possible tropical low expected in the southern Gulf by Sunday still looks to stay south of SE Texas. It is still too early to know anything for certain about it.
EnvironmentKNOE TV8

KNOE Saturday Night Forecast

Thousands return to in-person learning this week. Louisiana continues to have the highest rate of new COVID-19 cases in the country. Anonymous chalk messages outside St. Francis encourage staff members. Updated: Aug. 13, 2021 at 7:26 PM CDT. The exhausted staff at St. Francis Medical Center is getting some unique...
West Monroe, LAmyarklamiss.com

Evening Forecast – Monday, August 16th

Temperatures today topping out in the upper 80s and lower 90s with isolated showers and storms through the Arklamiss. Temperatures tonight likely in the middle to lower 70s with isolated showers ending through the course of the evening. Conditions tomorrow, generally speaking, will be similar to today. High temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s with chances for isolated showers in the afternoon.

