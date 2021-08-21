Cancel
NFL

Gut Reactions: Another long look at the depth vs the Jets

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI enjoyed the Benkert Bowl. Seriously, Kurt just slings it. Total gamer. May not be the most refined guy but I love the way he plays the game. Saw lots of people getting on Sternberger for that third down drop who were really quiet about his TD catch. I get it's frustrating, but that "drop" was a real bang bang play where there was clear contact at the top of the route. I have a hard time putting that completely on the young tight end.

