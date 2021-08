When the LA Angels traded Tony Watson, it looked like it could be a win for both teams. So far, it’s been much more of a win for the San Francisco Giants than the Angels. It’s early but Sam Selman, who is the big-league pitcher the Angels got in return in the deal (the other two pitchers in the deal are prospects), has been disappointing for the Halos since the trade. He has a 5.40 ERA, and has only struck out 5.4 batters per nine while walking 3.6. It’s a different story when it comes to Tony Watson.