Pentagon hints at more rescues outside Kabul airport, amid new security concerns and evacuation bottleneck
The Pentagon on Saturday strongly hinted that U.S. troops may stage further operations outside the Kabul airport to help evacuate stranded American citizens and Afghans who aided the war effort, as the threat of violence in the capital grows amid the return of the Taliban’s top political leader and increased concern about potential attacks by the Islamic State.www.washingtonpost.com
