Military

Pentagon hints at more rescues outside Kabul airport, amid new security concerns and evacuation bottleneck

By Karoun Demirjian
Washington Post
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pentagon on Saturday strongly hinted that U.S. troops may stage further operations outside the Kabul airport to help evacuate stranded American citizens and Afghans who aided the war effort, as the threat of violence in the capital grows amid the return of the Taliban’s top political leader and increased concern about potential attacks by the Islamic State.

Abdullah Abdullah
Hamid Karzai
Ashraf Ghani
#Pentagon#Airport Security#Kabul#Afghans#Taliban#The Islamic State#Chinook#Americans#European#The White House#Maj#Al Udeid#Arab#The State Department
Related
MilitaryDaily Beast

Dad of Marine Slain in Kabul Vents Anger at Military, Biden

Thursday was “an excruciating day” for California carpenter Steve Nikoui. He knew his son Kareem, a young U.S. Marine, was stationed at the Kabul airport. But when he heard there had been a bombing there, he had no idea if Kareem was alive or dead. “I stayed home from work...
WorldNew York Post

Taliban official says 28 members were killed in Kabul airport explosion

Twenty-eight Taliban members were revealed to be among those killed in the bombings outside Kabul airport Thursday as the death toll from the carnage rose to at least 85. Two ISIS-affiliated suicide bombers killed 13 US service members and 72 Afghans — including the Taliban fighters, an official with the group and a health official told Reuters.
MilitaryPosted by
Reuters

Blast heard in Kabul as U.S. forces destroy munitions -Taliban

Aug 26 (Reuters) - A large explosion was heard in Kabul late on Thursday as the U.S. military destroyed ammunition, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on Thursday. Two witnesses in an area some 3-4 kilometres from the airport said earlier they had heard a huge explosion, hours after an Islamic State suicide attack killed dozens of people trying to board evacuation flights.
Aerospace & Defenseleedaily.com

A Secret Space Weapon Developed By The Us Military Could Be Declassified Shortly

Top Defense Department officials have been striving for a long time to declassify the status of a secret space weapon program and provide a real-world demonstration of its powers. In short, A secret space weapon developed by the US military could be declassified shortly. According to insiders, Gen. John Hyten, the vice-chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, is spearheading the initiative, which is high enough to conclude that the anti-satellite technology could have been presented at this year’s National Space Symposium.
MilitaryShropshire Star

Islamic State says it targeted US troops in Kabul

The statement carried a photo of what the militant group said was the bomber who carried out the attack. The so-called Islamic State group’s affiliate in Afghanistan, Isis-K, has claimed responsibility for the attack outside the Kabul airport. Two suicide bombers and gunmen attacked crowds of Afghans flocking to Kabul’s...
MilitaryNew York Post

Pentagon says US will keep relying on Taliban for airport ‘protection’

The US will continue its evacuation mission from Afghanistan — and will keep relying on the Taliban for “protection” in the aftermath of the deadly terror attacks on the Kabul airport on Thursday, Department of Defense officials said in a news briefing. At least 12 US service members were killed...
U.S. Politicsamericanmilitarynews.com

Taliban asking US to keep some Americans in Afghanistan: Report

The Taliban is reportedly requesting the U.S. keep some diplomatic presence in Afghanistan after the August 31 U.S. troop withdrawal deadline. U.S. officials have been weighing the possibility of reopening the U.S. Embassy in Kabul and keeping some diplomats in the country, but no decision has been made as to whether the plan will go through, according to an official familiar with the discussions who spoke to the Washington Post on Friday.
MilitaryTelegraph

Joe Biden orders US military to prepare strikes against Kabul bomb attackers

President Joe Biden has vowed to “hunt down” the terror cell responsible for killing 13 American service members and dozens of Afghan civilians outside Kabul airport. In an address to the nation on Thursday night, Mr Biden said that Isis-K would be made to pay for their bomb attack and that the US would “respond with force and precision at our time, at a place we choose, in a moment of our choosing.”

