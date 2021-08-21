Cancel
New York City, NY

Man Falls to Death During Dead & Company Concert at New York's Citi Field

By Selome Hailu
Stamford Advocate
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 46-year-old man attending a Dead & Company concert at Citi Field in New York City on Aug. 20 fell off of a balcony and died. The New York Police Department confirmed to Variety that first responders were called to the stadium at about 9:05 p.m on Friday night. The man was then transported in critical condition to the New York Presbyterian Hospital in Queens, where he was pronounced dead. The NYPD stated that his injuries were consistent with a fall from an elevated position.

