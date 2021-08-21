Man Falls to Death During Dead & Company Concert at New York's Citi Field

Writer/producer Joseph “Taheim” Bryan, who recently helmed the Ice-T action film Equal Standard, was shot to death in New York City late on Thursday night. Bryan was sitting in his new Mercedes-Benz when the incident occurred at 11:15, the New York Post reported. “MFs Killed my friend last night,” Ice-T wrote in a tweet Friday night above a photo of himself with Bryan, co-star Tobias Truvillion, and rapper “Havoc” of Mobb Deep. “I’m not in a good place behind this,” the star of Law & Order: SVU said. “Taheim was a GOOD dude making Positive moves. He wrote & we made the film EqualStandard together. He leaves...