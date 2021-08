The Seattle Sounders played FC Dallas again, this time in Frisco, Texas. And just like last time, they took a 1-0 lead in the second half following a scoreless opening frame. Unlike last time, however, they did not relinquish that lead. Super-sub Raúl Ruidíaz came on in the 63rd minute, and promptly scored in the 63rd minute. (I’ll admit, I missed the second half of this one, so I can’t tell you whether or not he scored on his first touches of the match, but I’m just going to assume he did.)