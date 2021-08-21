Tony Romo Compares Jets QB Zach Wilson To NFL Legend
The Zach Wilson hype train is off and running. Former NFL great Tony Romo is the latest to offer high praise for the Jets‘ rookie. The Jets took Wilson with the No. 2 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, surpassing Trey Lance, Justin Fields and Mac Jones in the process. It was a risky gamble. Wilson played mostly mediocre competition his entire collegiate career at BYU. And Fields and Jones were both safer prospects. But the Jets pulled the trigger nonetheless.thespun.com
