Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Tony Romo Compares Jets QB Zach Wilson To NFL Legend

By Alek Arend
Posted by 
The Spun
The Spun
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Zach Wilson hype train is off and running. Former NFL great Tony Romo is the latest to offer high praise for the Jets‘ rookie. The Jets took Wilson with the No. 2 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, surpassing Trey Lance, Justin Fields and Mac Jones in the process. It was a risky gamble. Wilson played mostly mediocre competition his entire collegiate career at BYU. And Fields and Jones were both safer prospects. But the Jets pulled the trigger nonetheless.

thespun.com

Comments / 3

The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
187K+
Followers
35K+
Post
98M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mac Jones
Person
Dan Marino
Person
Tony Romo
Person
Justin Fields
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jets#Nfl Quarterback#American Football#Fields And Jones#The Green Bay Packers#Cowboys
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Do the Vikings have the next Tony Romo in their locker room?

Could Jake Browning actually end up being the quarterback of the future for the Minnesota Vikings?. Last Saturday night’s practice at the TCO Performance center wasn’t supposed to be a showcase for Minnesota Vikings quarterback Jake Browning. But thanks to the NFL’s current COVID-19 protocol forcing the Vikings to keep three of their signal-callers away from the facilities, Browning was the only arm available for the team to utilize.
NFLchatsports.com

Ranking Zach Wilson, Justin Fields, Trevor Lawrence, Trey Lance & Mac Jones After 2 Preseason Games

NFL Daily brings you our preseason rookie quarterback rankings, presented by Magic Spoon! The healthy and delicious cereal has 13 grams of protein & 0 grams of sugar! Get $5 off at https://magicspoon.thld.co/chat. Where will the likes of Trevor Lawrence, Trey Lance, Mac Jones, Zach Wilson and Justin Fields rank? After the first two games of the NFL preseason we’ve finally seen these rookie quarterbacks in action with their new teams. So far Justin Fields and Zach Wilson have impressed with the Bears and Jets in the first two weeks rejuvenating their fan bases. Mac Jones has been consistent as Trey Lance and Trevor Lawrence have had up and down games.
NFLYardbarker

NFL world reacts to Zach Wilson putting on a show for Jets in preseason game

The New York Jets have lacked a true franchise quarterback since Joe Namath, but Zach Wilson sure looks like he’s ready to step into that starring role on Broadway. Undaunted by the heightened atmosphere of Lambeau Field and the Green Bay Packers, Wilson certainly looked the part on Saturday. The BYU product was the epitome of cool, calm and collected, hitting nine of 11 passes for 128 yards and two touchdowns, as the Jets went to halftime with a 17-14 lead.
NFLnewyorkjets.com

Jets' Zach Wilson Solid in Preseason Debut vs. Giants

Jets rookie QB Zach Wilson led two efficient drives in his first NFL action in the Jets' preseason opener against the Giants on Saturday night. Mike White relieved Wilson in the second quarter. After the Green & White defense forced the Giants to a three-and-out on their opening drive, Wilson...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Jerry Jones Reveals If He Thinks Tony Romo Is A Hall Of Famer

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo retired from the NFL after the 2016 season. He is a candidate for the Hall of Fame this coming year, and his former boss, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, has some thoughts on that candidacy. Speaking to 105.3 The FAN in Texas, Jones was asked...
NFLchatsports.com

Have the New York Jets Finally Found Their Franchise QB in Zach Wilson?

Coming out of the first week of the preseason, New York Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson isn't making splashy headlines like Justin Fields in Chicago or Trey Lance in San Francisco. And that probably suits the Jets just fine. Wilson, under the watchful eye of the Big Apple media bubble,...
NFLwmleader.com

Jets’ Zach Wilson took positive baby steps and didn’t fall

The game meant more for the undrafted free agents and journeymen desperate to either realize their childhood NFL dream or cling to it yet again. But when you are the second-overall pick of the NFL draft, when you are the Chosen One for a franchise that has chosen you to take flight on opening day on Woody Johnson’s Jets following a decade of being grounded, the game meant everything to you, and to your franchise, and to Jets fans, because all of them do, and will, from here to eternity, or to the next rookie franchise quarterback.
NFLNBC Sports

Zach Wilson has quiet night in Jets debut

Quarterback Zach Wilson got his first taste of NFL game action on Saturday night against the Giants and the Jets didn’t ask too much of their first-round pick. Wilson was 6-of-9 for 63 yards while playing the first two offensive possessions of the night. The Jets kicked a field goal to cap their first drive and had a first down in Giants territory wiped out by an offensive pass interference penalty on their second.
NFLchatsports.com

New York Jets QB Zach Wilson quiet yet effective in NFL preseason debut

Zach Wilson introduced himself to the NFL preseason scene in a quiet yet effective way on Saturday night, completing 6-of-9 passes for 63 yards in his unofficial professional debut. His first drive yielded the only points of the first half of the Jets’ preseason opener against the New York Giants, a 30-yard Chris Naggar field goal that gave Gang Green a 3-0 halftime lead.
NFLTrentonian

Jets rookie QB Wilson satisfied with preseason debut

EAST RUTHERFORD — Realistically, this should have been one of the most exciting days in recent preseason history for the Jets. Yes, “exciting” and “preseason” can go together in the same sentence, and yes, there was a buzz at MetLife Stadium similar to that of when Gang Green fans went through the process of seeing if they’d found their new franchise quarterback when Sam Darnold dazzled against the Atlanta Falcons in an otherwise-meaningless game in 2018.
NFLblackchronicle.com

Jets’ Zach Wilson makes NFL debut: Rookie QB has quiet but strong performance to open 2021 preseason

Saturday night brought the anticipated debuts of several rookie quarterbacks. Among the first-rounders getting their first taste of live NFL action: Zach Wilson, drafted No. 2 overall by the Jets and set to open 2021 as New York’s starter. While the former BYU standout didn’t necessarily enter with the drama of Trevor Lawrence’s “competition” in Jacksonville or finish with the play-making pizzazz of fellow top pick Trey Lance, he looked strong despite a smaller, quieter role during the Jets’ first two drives of the night against the New York Giants.
NFLNew York Post

Jets’ Zach Wilson playing versus Giants a balance of risk and reward

When you think of the history of these Jets-Giants preseason games, old-timers will immediately flash back to Joe Namath and the Super Bowl III Jets humiliating the Establishment NFL Giants, 37-14, at the Yale Bowl to earn NYC bragging rights. Giants fans undoubtedly prefer to talk about the night an...
NFLchatsports.com

Coach Robert Saleh believes Jets rookie QB Zach Wilson has right mindset

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson throws a pass during training camp on Tuesday, August 10, 2021. Credit: Noah K. Murray. The spotlight was on Zach Wilson in his NFL preseason debut Saturday night, and it will shine on him going forward every time that he takes the field as the Jets quarterback.

Comments / 3

Community Policy