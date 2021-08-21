Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Davis, Salt Lake, Tooele by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 17:42:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-21 18:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Davis; Salt Lake; Tooele The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Salt Lake County in northern Utah Davis County in northern Utah Northeastern Tooele County in northern Utah * Until 615 PM MDT * At 542 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 15 miles northwest of Great Salt Lake South of the Causeway to 15 miles west of Skull Valley, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Salt Lake City, West Valley City, Layton, Bountiful, Tooele, Farmington, Grantsville, West Jordan, South Jordan, Kaysville, North Salt Lake, Centerville, Woods Cross, Stansbury Park, West Bountiful, Ophir, Kearns, Delle, Salt Lake City International Airport and Tooele Army Depot. This includes the following highways Interstate 15 between mile markers 314 and 315, and between mile markers 317 and 330. Interstate 80 in Utah between mile markers 66 and 117. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH