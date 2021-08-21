Cancel
Cattaraugus County, NY

Flash Flood Warning issued for Cattaraugus, Chautauqua by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-21 19:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-21 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cattaraugus; Chautauqua FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR WEST CENTRAL CATTARAUGUS AND SOUTHERN CHAUTAUQUA COUNTIES At 742 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated that while the heavy rain is now diminishing, between 2 and 3.5 inches of rain has fallen across the warned area, which has lead to flash flooding according to reports from local law enforcement. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Law enforcement reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Jamestown, Lakewood, Falconer, Clymer, Jamestown West, Long Point State Park, Chautauqua Institution, Frewsburg, Chautauqua, Busti, Gerry, Conewango, Ellington, Leon, Randolph, Celoron, Sherman, Sinclairville, Panama and Cherry Creek. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED

alerts.weather.gov

