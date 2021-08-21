Cancel
Terry County, TX

Special Weather Statement issued for Terry by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-21 18:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-21 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, seek shelter inside a building. Brief heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Terry A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Terry County through 715 PM CDT At 641 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles east of Tokio, or 9 miles west of Brownfield, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Brownfield and Wellman. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

