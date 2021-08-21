Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Coffee County, AL

Special Weather Statement issued for Coffee, Dale by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-21 18:39:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-21 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Coffee; Dale Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of western Dale and Coffee Counties through 730 PM CDT At 642 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 9 miles west of Ariton to near Elba. Movement was southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Daleville, Elba, Enterprise, Fort Rucker, Ozark, Level Plains, New Brockton, Ariton, Lee, Mixons Crossroads, Curtis, Carl Folsom A/p, Hooper Stage Field, Gerald, Camp Humming Hills, Clintonville, Roeton, Dale County Lake, Camp Alaflo Bsa and Phillips Crossroads. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Dale County, AL
City
New Brockton, AL
City
Elba, AL
City
Ozark, AL
City
Level Plains, AL
County
Coffee County, AL
City
Fort Rucker, AL
City
Daleville, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coffee#Special Weather Statement#Wind Gust#Elba Enterprise#Hooper Stage Field#Roeton#Camp Alaflo Bsa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...
BusinessFOXBusiness

Elizabeth Holmes might claim abusive relationship in Theranos fraud trial

Theranos Inc. founder Elizabeth Holmes could argue at her upcoming criminal fraud trial that she was in a decade-long abusive relationship with former Theranos President Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani that left her under his control during the period in which the government alleges the two blood-testing executives committed a massive fraud, newly revealed court records show.

Comments / 0

Community Policy