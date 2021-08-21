Special Weather Statement issued for Coffee, Dale by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 18:39:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-21 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Coffee; Dale Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of western Dale and Coffee Counties through 730 PM CDT At 642 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 9 miles west of Ariton to near Elba. Movement was southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Daleville, Elba, Enterprise, Fort Rucker, Ozark, Level Plains, New Brockton, Ariton, Lee, Mixons Crossroads, Curtis, Carl Folsom A/p, Hooper Stage Field, Gerald, Camp Humming Hills, Clintonville, Roeton, Dale County Lake, Camp Alaflo Bsa and Phillips Crossroads. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH