Beaver County, OK

Severe Weather Statement issued for Beaver by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-21 18:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-21 18:51:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Beaver THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN BEAVER AND EASTERN TEXAS COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 645 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Eastern Texas
