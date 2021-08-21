Cancel
NFL world reacts to Bears QB Andy Dalton's poor preseason performance

Yardbarker
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePreseason isn’t necessarily indicative of what will happen in the regular season, but Andy Dalton still isn’t inspiring a lot of confidence for the Chicago Bears. Dalton played the entire first half of Chicago’s preseason game against the Buffalo Bills, and inspired little confidence. He went 11-of-17 for 146 yards, one touchdown and one interception. While he did find Rodney Adams for a 73-yard touchdown pass, it was the only real ball movement the Bears had all half, and it accounted for half of Dalton’s passing yards.

