Splitgate has taken the world by storm since the game went into beta in July 2021. Blending games such as Halo and Portal together, Splitgate is a fast-paced arena shooter with players being able to create portals to move between areas of the map which really adds a new level of depth to the genre. The portal mechanic can create some really interesting moments, but it can be difficult to get used to, especially when it comes to exploiting it for some high-level action. To help players learn the mechanic, the developers have added races to the game which focuses heavily on portals, especially to get a good time. Here is how to do the Helix Race in Splitgate.