If you want to know about the hottest trend in interior design right now, look no further than TikTok The social media platform isn’t just a place to learn the latest dance routines or watch hilarious pranks – it’s fast become a wealth of smart home ideas, with designers sharing ‘how to’ videos and advice.Amongst the many viral trends doing the rounds right now are flower walls, with a new study from confused.com crowning the crafty project the most popular DIY home trend on TikTok right now.According to the comparison website, #diyflowerwall has pulled in an impressive 33.7 million views...