Emoni Bates has made his decision, and it's likely not one many would have guessed when he reopened his recruitment earlier this year. Bates, a five-star prospect from Ypsilanti, will join Jalen Duren, a five-star prospect originally from Delaware, at Memphis under coach Penny Hardaway. Duren, a 6-foot-10 post projected to be an NBA lottery pick, announced Aug. 6 he was committing to the Tigers. He is reportedly reclassifying to graduate and begin college in 2021. With the start of the fall semester rapidly approaching, Bates committed to Memphis on Wednesday, the Free Press has comfirmed.