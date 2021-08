We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert — The Show Went On. Despite an impending hurricane and recent surge of COVID-19 cases, New York City held a lightning-shortened We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert at the Great Lawn in New York’s Central Park. It was billed as a “once-in-a-generation” event by New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio to celebrate the city’s comeback from the pandemic that took countless lives in New York and across the nation. Unfortunately, this celebration may be short-lived as well as the virus with its powerful delta variant has been raging and sending the nation into a repeat of 2020 with mask mandates and concert cancellations.