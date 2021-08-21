Cancel
Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Weather updates from Coors Field

By Kevin Henry
Cover picture for the articleSaturday night’s game between the Colorado Rockies and the Arizona Diamondbacks will start in a weather delay. Rain and thunderstorms were in the downtown Denver area for most of the afternoon on Saturday, with a brief downpour sending the Colorado Rockies off the field just before they were scheduled for batting practice. The rain didn’t last long, but it was enough to keep the Rockies and Diamondbacks from many of their usual pregame routines.

