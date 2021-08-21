Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

McKenzie stops Angels, whiffs Ohtani three times in 5-1 win

By STEVE HERRICK
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JoDq7_0bZ5cIrp00
1 of 4

CLEVELAND (AP) — Triston McKenzie struck out Shohei Ohtani three times while pitching two-hit ball into the eighth inning, leading the Cleveland Indians to a 5-1 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday.

Ohtani leads the majors with 40 home runs, but struck out swinging in the first, third and sixth. The matchup had the crowd of 31,406 at Progressive Field buzzing and the ovation for McKenzie grew louder with each at-bat between the two.

McKenzie struck out eight and was pulled after walking José Iglesias to begin the eighth — the only free pass he allowed. The right-hander was charged with a run when Iglesias scored on Jo Adell’s groundout with Bryan Shaw pitching.

McKenzie was given a standing ovation by the Indians’ biggest crowd of the season after being removed by interim manager DeMarlo Hale.

The 24-year-old McKenzie (3-5) was coming off a dominant performance at Detroit, carrying a perfect game into the eighth inning of an 11-0 victory.

José Ramírez homered for Cleveland for the third straight game, hitting a three-run drive off Reid Detmers (1-3) in the third. Amed Rosario homered to lead off the seventh.

Ramírez doubled off the wall in the first, but Rosario was cut down at the plate by a strong relay throw. Ramírez left no doubt in his next at-bat, clearing the wall in left-center following singles by Myles Straw and Rosario. It was his team-high 29th homer of the season.

McKenzie was in the rotation when the season began, but control issues led to several trips between Cleveland and Triple-A Columbus.

HOPING TO PLAY

Angels star Mike Trout is planning to play again this season despite being sidelined since May 17 with a calf injury. The three-time AL MVP said Saturday he hasn’t given any thought to shutting down for the year.

ROAD TRIP

The teams will finish the three-game series Sunday night as part of Major League Baseball’s Little League Classic in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. Ohtani likely will be the center of attention.

“If it’s any reaction like he gets at the ballpark I’m sure it’s going to be pretty exciting,” Trout said. “I’m trying to have him take batting practice at the Little League Field, see how far he can hit them. That’d be pretty fun. What he’s doing on the field, I can’t put anything else to it. I’ve never seen anything like it.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Angels: RHP Alex Cobb (sore wrist) has been shut down indefinitely after having a setback while throwing.

Indians: RHP Aaron Civale, who has been out since June 22 with a sprained middle finger, will make a minor league rehab start for Double-A Akron on Sunday.

RHP José Suarez (5-6) will start for the Angels on Sunday against RHP Cal Quantrill (3-2).

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

549K+
Followers
304K+
Post
257M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amed Rosario
Person
Jo Adell
Person
Demarlo Hale
Person
Cal Quantrill
Person
Alex Cobb
Person
Shohei Ohtani
Person
Myles Straw
Person
Mike Trout
Person
Triston Mckenzie
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Cleveland Indians#Triple A#Al Mvp#Major League Baseball#Little League Classic#Double A Akron
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Cleveland Indians
Related
MLBBirmingham Star

MLB roundup: Shohei Ohtani pitches, belts 40th homer in Angels' win

Shohei Ohtani tossed eight dominant innings and blasted his major league-leading 40th home run, carrying the visiting Los Angeles Angels to a 3-1 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday. Ohtani (8-1) limited Detroit to one run on six hits while piling up eight strikeouts. Ohtani is 4-0 in five...
MLBrestorationnewsmedia.com

Shohei Ohtani stars as Angels beat Tigers 3-1

DETROIT — Shohei Ohtani hit his 40th homer and pitched eight sharp innings, helping the Los Angeles ... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
MLBKEYT

Ohtani dominates on mound, homers in 3-1 Angels win

DETROIT (AP) — Shohei Ohtani hit his 40th homer and pitched eight sharp innings, helping the Los Angeles Angels beat Miguel Cabrera and the Detroit Tigers 3-1. The crowd of 27,282 was hoping to see Cabrera hit his 500th career homer, but the slugger went 1 for 4 with a first-inning single. Ohtani allowed six hits, struck out eight and walked none. He also became the first major leaguer to hit 40 homers in a season in which he pitched at least 15 games. The previous record was 29 by Babe Ruth in 1919.
MLBchatsports.com

Ohtani outshines Skubal as Angels beat Tigers again, 3-1

Detroit — Rookie Tarik Skubal was very good Wednesday night, but Shohei Ohtani was better. Not only did Ohtani shut the Tigers' offense down for eight innings, he also launched a gigantic home run in the top of the eighth to help the Angels beat the Tigers for the second night in a row, 3-1, before another lively crowd (27,282) at Comerica Park.
MLBbeaconjournal.com

Triston McKenzie turns in another strong start in win against the Angels

As Triston McKenzie stepped off the mound in the eighth inning of Cleveland's 5-1 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday, he tried to block out the crowd around him. That effort was fruitless as McKenzie couldn't help but take in the scene heading back to Cleveland's third base dugout, quickly scanning the fans in Progressive Field from right to left as they gave him a standing ovation after another stellar August start.
MLBchatsports.com

Angels Turn to Ohtani Looking For Second Straight Win in Baltimore

After a brutal weekend offensively in Cleveland, the Angels bounced back in a big way in their series-opening victory against the Orioles on Tuesday evening, posting a whopping 14 runs in what was their highest single-game total of the season. The Halos will try to keep the bats hot once again tonight in Baltimore, but considering the fact that they’re sending Shohei Ohtani to the mound as their starting pitcher, they might not need to in order to pick up their second straight win.
MLBKEYT

Severino’s slam leads Orioles past Ohtani, Angels 13-1

BALTIMORE (AP) — A day after ending a 19-game losing streak, the major league-worst Baltimore Orioles handled Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels again. Baltimore got a grand slam and six RBIs from Pedro Severino in a 13-1 victory on Thursday. Ohtani led off the game with a homer, his MLB-leading 41st. But that was the only highlight for the Angels, who have lost five of six. Baltimore won two games in a row for the first time since July 30-31 and took its first series since a three-game sweep of Washington from July 23-25. Keegan Akin picked up his second career win.
MLBSportsGrid

Mike Trout’s Return To Angels Unclear

Sam Blum of The Athletic reports that it remains unclear when the Angels’ center fielder, Mike Trout, will return from a calf injury. The three-time AL MVP has been sidelined for the last three months and is continuing his workouts separate from the team. While Trout is making some progress,...
MLBdetroitsportsnation.com

Boston Red Sox reportedly contemplating trade for All-Star pitcher

The Boston Red Sox have been surprisingly good in 2021 and they are currently trying to hold on to a 1.5 game lead over the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League East. With the MLB Trade Deadline coming on Friday afternoon, the Red Sox are reportedly looking to add a pitcher to the mix.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

3 Red Sox who won’t be back next season if they miss the playoffs

The Boston Red Sox are staring regular season failure in the face. A once-unthinkable fate given how they started the year is becoming a reality with every defeat. Boston had been one of the best stories in all of baseball to most of us outside of the Bronx. Despite trading one of the most talented players in all of baseball just two years ago in Mookie Betts, Alex Cora had led this group to the brink of contention, and a strong AL East lead.
MLBaudacy.com

Jon Lester's advice to Anthony Rizzo revealed a lot about leaving Red Sox

We know the Jon Lester story. Back in the 2014 spring training the Red Sox offered Lester a four-year, $70 million deal, that was remarkably under market value. With the baseline set so low, the Lester camp didn't counter, knowing that the number would have to come in outrageously high in order to meet in the middle. The fear was that the overly-inflated ask would be leaked out, sending negotiations off the rails.
MLBNorwich Bulletin

Schwarber making an impact for Red Sox

BOSTON — Chaim Bloom took a lot of heat from fans who believed he didn't do enough at the trade deadline, and maybe you could argue that's true. But sufficient or not, the players he did bring in have made a difference, especially lately. Look no further than Kyle Schwarber on Wednesday night.

Comments / 0

Community Policy