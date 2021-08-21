What 'dead' genre deserves a comeback?

Find all previous editions of the PCG Q&A here. Some highlights:. - What's a game you like to play while doing or watching something else?. With Age of Empires 4 and Company of Heroes 3 on the way, it seems reports of the death of the RTS were greatly exaggerated. The retro FPS comeback is ongoing, as is that of skateboarding games. CRPGs and even FMV had their turns, and the point-and-click adventure before that. What unfairly forgotten flavor of videogame should rise from its grave next? Vehicular combat games maybe, or rhythm games with peripherals? Lane defense games or rail shooters? Do you want Riders Republic to usher in a new era of extreme sports anthologies? Is Splitgate bringing the arena shooter off life support? You tell me.