Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

PROGRESS Chapter 118 Results: Gisele Shaw Retains Women’s Title

By Joseph Lee
411mania.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePROGRESS Wrestling held its Chapter 118: Fake Tickets To A Hog Roast In Sumatra event today at the Theatre Peckham in London, England. It streamed on WWE Network and Peacock. Here are results, via Fightful:. * Warren Banks, Kid Lykos & Kid Lykos II def. Sandy Beach, Big Guns Joe...

411mania.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jody Fleisch
Person
Dan Moloney
Person
Danny Jones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Progress Wrestling#Peacock#Combat#Progress Wrestling#Wwe Network#Kid Lykos Kid#Deanallmark#Spiketrivet#Csterlingpro#Nickrileypro#Bronco Pw#Dannyjones
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
WWEComicBook

AJ Lee on CM Punk Mentioning Her on AEW Dynamite, Britt Baker

As soon as CM Punk arrived in All Elite Wrestling fans started asking if Punk's wife and former WWE Divas Champion AJ Lee would join him in the young promotion. Lee, real name April Mendez, departed from the WWE back in 2015 citing severe back issues while also being "caught in the middle" of the issues between Punk and WWE officials. Since then she's published her own memoir, written several comic books and launched her own production company with Aimee Garcia. The two were chosen earlier this year to write the script for the upcoming sequel to 47 Ronin.
Combat SportsCBS Sports

Manny Pacquiao vs. Yordenis Ugas fight results, highlights: Cuban champ upsets Filipino legend to retain title

Two years removed from his last fight, Manny Pacquiao looked all 42 years of his age on Saturday. Now, the living legend must decide whether his boxing future is behind him. Yordenis Ugas (27-4, 12 KOs), who took the fight on just 11 days' notice after unified champion Errol Spence Jr. withdrew, relied on defense and hard counterpunching to defend his WBA welterweight title and disappoint the pro-Pacquiao crowd inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Goldberg & Brock Lesnar ‘Bury’ Raw Champion

WWE stars Brock Lesnar and Riddle recently interacted backstage at WWE Royal Rumble last year and it turns out The Beast Incarnate did not Riddle as he revealed in an interview. He also spoke about having beef with WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg. Former WWE Champion To Debut At AEW All Out.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Jim Ross ‘Removed’ From AEW Dynamite?

The AEW veteran commentator Jim Ross is a WWE Hall of Fame commentator and he is not considering retirement anytime soon but he did admit that his AEW commentary gig will be his last. Jim Ross could leave AEW Dynamite. Ringside News recently reported Ross’ role on AEW television could...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE Top Star Tells Adam Cole To Quit

WWE NXT star Adam Cole has been a top-tier star on the gold and black brand since his debut back in 2017. Now, as it turns out he might be leaving the company soon and head to AEW. WWE Hall of Famer Booker T believes it will be a good move for him.
WWEringsidenews.com

WWE’s Intention For Squashing Bianca Belair At SummerSlam

Becky Lynch was absent from WWE television for well over a year but that was rectified as Lynch made her shocking return to WWE at SummerSlam. As Ringside News exclusively reported, The Man’s return was also a last-minute change of plans. It seems WWE had a peculiar reason for Bianca Belair getting squashed.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

WWE Supershow 8/14 Results: RAW Women’s Title Match, Roman Reigns In Action

WWE held a Supershow tonight at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. As noted earlier, Sasha Banks and WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair missed tonight’s event due to “unforeseen circumstances.”. Below are the full results:. * Finn Balor defeated Baron Corbin. * Big E defeated Seth Rollins. *...
Combat Sportsmymmanews.com

Mousasi retains title, TKO’s Salter in three at Bellator 264

Bellator MMA hosts Bellator 264 tonight, August 13, from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. You can watch the event’s preliminary bouts live and free in the link above beginning at 7:30pm ET before switching over to Showtime at 9pm ET. MyMMANews will have your Bellator 264 results below.
WWE411mania.com

Deonna Purrazzo Plans To Put Melina On The Shelf At NWA Empowerrr Tonight

In an interview with Wrestlezone, Deonna Purrazzo spoke about her match with Melina at NWA Empowerrr tonight and her plans to put her on the shelf. Here are highlights:. On facing Melina tonight: “It’s exciting. Especially having someone like Melina, who’s been working with NWA quite a bit. That’s someone I grew up watching, I was inspired by [her]. Ahead of her time as far as wrestling before women’s wrestling was really a thing in WWE. So, it’s definitely exciting that I’m going to be able to have this match with her but the bigger gripe here is that my moments are squashed and I just don’t really appreciate it. At the end of the day, the mission is the same, I have to defend and retain my IMPACT Knockouts Championship, so Melina is just one more legend that I’m going to put on the shelf in the ‘Age Of The Virtuosa.’”
WWE411mania.com

WWE Supershow Results: Nikki A.S.H. Defends Women’s Title, More

WWE held a Supershow on Columbia, South Carolina on Sunday night with a Raw Women’s Championship match and more. You can see the full results below, per Wrestling Inc. As noted earlier, Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair missed the show for the second night in a row due to “unforeseen circumstances.”
Jackson, MNLakefield Standard

Field is wide open for men’s, women’s club titles at JGC

The women’s club tournament set for Saturday at the Jackson Golf Club has a lengthy list of potential champions. The men’s two-day tournament has the potential to be wide open, but also has a lengthy list of would-be contenders who won’t be playing. Holm aiming for repeat. Elyse Holm is...
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Impact Wrestling News – Deonna Purrazzo Tries To Take Out Mickie James, Bey/Finlay

During this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling, Deonna Purrazzo attempted to take out Mickie James prior to NWA Empowerrr. Instead, she ran into Melina. As seen, James came out to discuss Purrazzo and Melina’s Knockouts Championship Match at NWA EmPowerrr and got jumped by Purrazzo. That led to Melina coming out to make the save. You can check out some highlights from that segment below:
Carson, CABoxingNews24.com

Results / Photos: Casimero Retains WBO Bantamweight Title, Defeats Rigo!

WBO Bantamweight World Champion John Riel Casimero defeated two-division champion Guillermo Rigondeaux to retain his title Saturday night live on SHOWTIME headlining a Premier Boxing Champions event from Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. A three-division world champion, Casimero (31-4, 21 KOs) made his second successful title defense at...
WWE411mania.com

Final Team Set For NWA Women’s Tag Team Title Tournament

The final team is set for the NWA Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament. Mickie James announced on Twitter on Wednesday that FreeBabes — Miranda Gordy, Hayley J, & Jazzy Yang — will be a part of the tournament, which will take place at NWA Empowerrr on August 28th. The FreeBabes...
Golfwtvbam.com

Golf-Popov relishing title defence at AIG Women’s Open

(Reuters) – Sophia Popov has embraced her status as the defending champion at the AIG Women’s Open at Carnoustie this week, telling reporters on Tuesday that she is ready to build on her fairytale triumph from last year. The German came into the 2020 tournament ranked 304th in the world,...
WWEf4wonline.com

Raw Women's title changes hands at WWE SummerSlam

A new Raw Women's Champion was crowned at SummerSlam on Saturday night. Charlotte Flair defeated Nikki A.S.H. and Rhea Ripley in a triple threat match to win the Raw Women's Championship. With her win, WWE now recognizes Charlotte as a 12-time Women's Champion on the main roster. She also had two Women's Championship reigns in NXT.
Falmouth, MAcapenews.net

Kiplagat Doubles Up Women's Titles

Age is only a number. Just ask Edna Kiplagat. The 41-year-old Kenyan was double trouble for the women’s fields as she swept the overall open race, and the women’s masters division, with a great time of 36 minutes and 52 seconds. It was the first win for the veteran runner in Falmouth as the former Boston, New York and London Marathon champion decided to put some distance between herself and the rest of the field along Surf Drive. The rest of the lead pack tried to match her pace, but were unable to stay with her stride for stride, and the real race from that point on was for second place.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

The Latest On Adam Cole’s Status With WWE

Adam Cole’s contract with WWE expired today and while WWE is expected to offer him a new contract, if he doesn’t sign it then he’s likely headed to AEW. Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that those close to the situation say that he has not yet decided on his future.

Comments / 0

Community Policy