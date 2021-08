Facebook released a report on Wednesday detailing the most-viewed content in its News Feed. The inaugural report, set to be released quarterly, spans posts seen by users in the United States from the beginning of April through the end of June and comes as a part of the platform’s effort to increase transparency. At the top of the list with 80.6 million viewers is a letter scramble posted by a monk based in India, and following that is an “I’m old but I look young” challenge that instructs youthful-looking users aged 30 and up to post a picture of themselves — currently sitting at 61.4 million views.