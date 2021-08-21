Cancel
Eves back on top form with narrow Indy Pro 2000 victory

By Road to Indy
racer.com
 7 days ago

Braden Eves put behind him a sequence of (by his standards) mediocre results of late in this afternoon's Cooper Tires Indy Pro 2000 Oval Challenge of St. Louis at a sweltering World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Ill. After moving into the lead at the start, Eves, from New Albany, Ohio, went on to secure his third win of the season, thrusting himself and the Exclusive Autosport team back into contention for the Indy Pro 2000 Championship Presented by Cooper Tires and a scholarship valued at over $718,000 to graduate into Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires in 2022.

