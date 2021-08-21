Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Wilson throws 2 TD passes as Jets beat Packers 23-14

By STEVE MEGARGEE
Posted by 
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38nVg1_0bZ5avvE00

GREEN BAY, Wis. — (AP) — Zach Wilson provided the New York Jets more reason for optimism while picking apart a Green Bay Packers defense resting nearly all of its starters.

Wilson directed three scoring drives and threw his first two touchdown passes of the preseason in the New York Jets' 23-14 victory over the Green Bay Packers on Saturday.

The Jets have gone through an assembly line of quarterbacks while searching for their first playoff berth since 2010. They're hoping they finally have found a keeper in Wilson, the rookie from BYU who went second overall in this year's draft.

“I thought he had good command," Jets coach Robert Saleh said. “I thought he was under control. I thought he handled pressure well. He was good in and out of the huddle.”

Wilson went 9 of 11 for 128 yards, including a pair of 18-yard scores to Tyler Kroft.

He led the Jets to two TDs and a field goal in his four series against a Packers defense that didn't play Pro Bowl selections Jaire Alexander, Za'Darius Smith and most of their other notable names.

“It was a great look at a lot of our younger players versus some of their starters, and I thought our guys went out there and competed hard,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said. “But we made way too many mistakes to win the football game, and we're always trying to win here.”

The only Wilson-led drive that didn’t result in points came when the Jets opted to punt on fourth-and-1 from their own 49-yard line.

Corey Davis caught four passes from Wilson for 70 yards. Davis signed a three-year contract with the Jets worth $37.5 million after spending his first four seasons with Tennessee.

“I just have a lot of trust in him and all his one-on-one routes, that he's going to get open,” Wilson said. “I hope he's got trust I'm going to get him the ball.”

The Packers didn't play reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers or backup quarterback Jordan Love, who hurt his throwing shoulder last week while making his pro debut in a 26-7 preseason loss to the Houston Texans.

That left Green Bay relying on Kurt Benkert, who went 18 of 25 for 151 yards with a 5-yard touchdown pass to Jace Sternberger and an interception. He engineered a 19-play, 81-yard touchdown drive despite tripping over linemen and falling backward on consecutive plays during that series.

His hopes of making Green Bay's 53-man roster depend on whether the Packers decide to keep three quarterbacks.

“I feel like I've done everything that I could,” Benkert said. “I feel like I've put myself in a pretty good position, but at the end of the day, I know it's a numbers game and I could play (poorly) and they need me on the 53, or I could play really well and they don't need me and I'm on the practice squad.”

RESTING PACKERS

The Packers didn’t dress 32 players for Saturday’s game, including nearly all their regulars. They had sat out 30 players in their preseason opener with Houston a week earlier.

LaFleur noted that they weren't merely resting them all and that some of those players were out due to injury.

COSTLY WEEK FOR JETS

The injuries continue piling for the Jets, who held two joint practices with the Packers here before Saturday’s exhibition game.

Defensive end Carl Lawson ruptured his Achilles tendon and backup safety Zane Lewis injured his knee in Thursday's practice, knocking both out for the rest of the season. Backup offensive lineman Conor McDermott was carted off the field Saturday with a knee injury. Linebacker Jarrad Davis hurt his ankle.

Backup quarterback Mike White left with a rib injury late in the third quarter.

Offensive tackle Morgan Moses and cornerback Bless Austin didn’t play because of what Saleh termed as personal reasons.

HILL SCORES AGAIN

Green Bay's Kylin Hill, a rookie seventh-round pick from Mississippi State, moved closer to securing a spot on the roster as the Packers' No. 3 running back. One week after turning a short completion into a 22-yard touchdown, Hill reached the end zone again on a 12-yard run.

“Seventh-round pick, that’s just my daily grind, my motivation,” Hill said. “When I’m tired, that’s what I think about, just to prove a lot of people wrong in my life.”

ODDS AND ENDS

Corey Ballentine had a 73-yard kickoff return to set up a Jets touchdown. ... Green Bay's T.J. Slaton and New York's J.T. Hassell recorded sacks. ... New York's Matt Ammendola was 3 of 3 on field-goal attempts with kicks of 30, 46 and 54 yards. .,. New York's Brandin Echols and Lamar Jackson intercepted passes. ... Green Bay's Malik Taylor had four catches for 66 yards.

UP NEXT

Jets: Wrap up the preseason schedule at home Friday against Philadelphia.

Packers: At Buffalo next Saturday.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
50K+
Followers
64K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Rodgers
Person
Kylin Hill
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jets#The Packers#American Football#Ap#The Green Bay Packers#Byu#Texans#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLchatsports.com

Jets Rumors & News After 23-14 WIN vs. Packers | Zach Wilson, Corey Davis, Tyler Kroft Shine vs. GB

Jets rumors and news after The New York Jets 23-14 win against the Green Bay Packers. The Jets starters played the first half against the Packers and players like QB Zach Wilson, WR Corey Davis, TE Tyler Kroft, LB C.J. Mosely and Safety Marcus Maye played well. Jets injury news in this game was around backup LT Conor McDermott getting carted off the field before halftime. Mitchell Renz from Chat Sports gives you his post game reaction for Jets vs. Packers preseason Week 2 game. New York Jets rumors via Chat Sports can be found right here on our Jets YouTube channel!
NFLWISN

Packers drop second preseason game, lose to Jets 23-14

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Zach Wilson directed three scoring drives and threw his first two touchdown passes of the preseason in the New York Jets' 23-14 victory over the Green Bay Packers on Saturday. Wilson went 9 of 11 for 128 yards, including a pair of 18-yard scores to Tyler...
NFLPosted by
Jets X-Factor

Highlights from NY Jets’ 23-14 preseason victory over Packers

Zach Wilson stars in New York Jets’ second consecutive preseason victory. Two second-quarter touchdowns for Zach Wilson, the first unofficial tallies of his NFL career, were enough to give the New York Jets (2-0) a 23-14 preseason victory over the Green Bay Packers (0-2) on Saturday afternoon at Lambeau Field.
NFLtimestelegram.com

NY Jets: The 3 biggest ways QB Zach Wilson showed progress in his first training camp

FLORHAM PARK — The Zach Wilson experience has been a bit of a rollercoaster ride for New York Jets fans in the first month of training camp. There was some concern early when Wilson struggled through his first week-plus of practice sending some fans into a panic. Two weeks later, Wilson was getting nationwide praise for his nearly flawless performance against the Packers in the second preseason game.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Packers agree to trade Aaron Rodgers after 2021 season under 1 condition

The Green Bay Packers reportedly have an agreement to trade unhappy quarterback Aaron Rodgers after the 2021 season if their relationship isn’t repaired. Aaron Rodgers may have reported to Packers training camp with the intention of playing for the team this season, but the drama is not over yet. According...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cowboys Fans Pushing For Trade For 1 Quarterback

The Dallas Cowboys have Dak Prescott as their starting quarterback, but a lot of uncertainty when it comes to their backup. That uncertainty has some Cowboys fans calling for a trade to acquire one quarterback in particular. Cowboys fans have been taking to Twitter today, advocating for the team to...
NFL247Sports

Clay Matthews news: Aaron Rodgers shuts door on former Packers LB's return to Green Bay

Recent social media posts from a few Green Bay Packers players had the fan base buzzing about a possible comeback for former star linebacker Clay Matthews to come out of retirement and join the team in 2021. But according to star quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the posts were more of a joke involving him, offensive lineman David Bakhtiari and wide receiver Randall Cobb.
NFLStone Country Enterprise

‘Gentle and patient’ no longer, Aaron Rodgers gives rookie center Josh Myers an earful after one of their ‘great teaching moments’

GREEN BAY — Earlier in camp, Aaron Rodgers received an across-the-country complaint. Or maybe it was just an observation. Whichever it was, it came from Los Angeles Chargers center Corey Linsley, Rodgers’ former Green Bay Packers batterymate who had been monitoring as best he could the travails of his successor at center, rookie second-round pick Josh Myers.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cris Collinsworth Has A Message For Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers had a lot to say about his relationship with the Green Bay Packers at his first press conference of the summer last week. But while the presser may have seemed very unusual to NFL fans, NBC’s Cris Collinsworth was floored. Taking to Twitter this past Thursday, Collinsworth thanked...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Green Bay Packers Wide Receiver Is Out For The Season

Devin Funchess will have to wait a bit longer before he makes his official return to the gridiron. On Wednesday, the Green Bay Packers placed the veteran wide receiver on injured reserve. Since the Packers just placed Funchess on injured reserve, his season with the team is over. It’s a...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Detroit Lions Reportedly Signing New Quarterback

The Detroit Lions bolstered their depth in the quarterback room on Tuesday. The Lions have reportedly signed former XFL star Jordan Ta’amu, according to NFL insider Jeremy Fowler. He joins a depth chart in Detroit that features Jared Goff, David Blough and Tim Boyle. Ta’amu was phenomenal for St. Louis...
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Green Bay Packers make trade with Houston Texans

Earlier this week, the Green Bay Packers made a trade with the Houston Texans. It wasn’t a quarterback swap involving Aaron Rodgers and Deshaun Watson, but it’s one both teams hope to benefit from. The Packers traded cornerback Ka’Dar Hollman to the Houston Texans for a 2022 seventh-round pick, the...
NFLAOL Corp

Aaron Rodgers' trick pass from 40 yards away is the most ridiculous thing you'll see today

Aaron Rodgers is one of the greatest quarterbacks of our time. And still, hitting a small target from more than 40 yards out is impressive, even for him. Often at the end of practice quarterbacks will try some trick passes. They might try landing a pass in an empty garbage can from far away, or hitting some other target. It's impossible for most people. NFL quarterbacks can do it though, though it's still not even easy for them.

Comments / 0

Community Policy