Indianapolis Colts at Minnesota Vikings: Key information and first half discussion
We are less than half an hour away from the kickoff of Preseason Game #2 at U.S. Bank Stadium, where the Minnesota Vikings will play host to the Indianapolis Colts. This will be the last time that the Vikings have a home game until Week 3 of the regular season, and with most of the starters getting at least some time tonight, we can only hope that tonight’s game is a lot more enjoyable than whatever that was last week.www.dailynorseman.com
Comments / 0