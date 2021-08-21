Flood Advisory issued for Campbell by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-21 18:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-21 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Campbell The National Weather Service in Morristown has issued a * Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northwestern Campbell County in east Tennessee Northeastern Scott County in east Tennessee * Until 1045 PM EDT. * At 741 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Jellico, Caryville, Winfield, Elk Valley, Ketchen and Royal Blue.alerts.weather.gov
