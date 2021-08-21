Severe Weather Statement issued for Armstrong, Randall by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 18:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-21 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Armstrong; Randall THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WESTERN ARMSTRONG AND RANDALL COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 645 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.