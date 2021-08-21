Cancel
Meade County, KS

Special Weather Statement issued for Meade, Seward by NWS

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-21 18:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-21 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Meade; Seward A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Seward and southwestern Meade Counties through 715 PM CDT At 640 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Hayne, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Kismet around 655 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Meade State Park. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

