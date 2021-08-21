2021 Northern Trust leaderboard, scores: Jon Rahm, Cameron Smith co-lead heading into Round 4 moved to Monday
Jon Rahm finally got caught on Saturday in the third round of the 2021 Northern Trust at Liberty National, but it took an all-time great round to do it. Rahm (-16) shares the 54-hole lead in the first round of the FedEx Cup Playoffs with Cam Smith (-16) after the latter shot a course record 60 and had a putt on the final hole for what would have been the first 59 of the year (more on that below).www.cbssports.com
