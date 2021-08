Football returns after the program was shut down for a year because of COVID-19. Damion Creel is in his first year as head coach of the Titans and has brought new energy to the program. There is some young talent on the squad and it will be interesting to see how it gels and if it does, how quickly. Senior Jacob Addis is one of two returning starters from the 2019 team and he brings size, football IQ, and leadership to the offensive and defensive fronts. Senior linebacker Fredo Gotay-Cotto can make plays in the back seven and provides leadership on that unit. Reyci Perez is a solid two-way lineman on both sides of the football.