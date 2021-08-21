Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Hours after wife delivers, former USF star Rodney Adams does same for Bears

By Joey Knight
Posted by 
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bnmRG_0bZ5Xu0200
Former USF standout Rodney Adams (13) has seven catches in two preseason games for the Bears. [ KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI | Associated Press ]

Hours after watching his wife Madison deliver a baby girl, Rodney Adams continued his re-birth of sorts.

The former USF and Lakewood High speedster, who left the game for roughly two years, had a 73-yard touchdown catch from Bears quarterback Andy Dalton in Chicago’s 41-15 loss Saturday to the Bills at Soldier Field.

But that streak down the right sideline may not have been his most impressive route of the weekend. After logging roughly five hours’ sleep on a couch, Adams darted directly from a Chicago hospital — where daughter Brexleigh Michelle Adams was delivered — to the stadium, where he finished with three receptions.

After reaching the end zone, Adams, who spent the 2020 season on the Bears’ practice squad, celebrated by rocking the ball like an infant.

“I mean, amazing isn’t even the word,” said Adams, who set USF season records for receiving yardage (822 in 2015 and 2016), receptions (67 in 2016) and touchdown catches (nine in 2016). “Having her (Friday) then coming out, scoring a touchdown for her, for my wife, man it’s crazy.”

A fifth-round pick of the Vikings in 2017, Adams, 26, has appeared in one career NFL game. He retired briefly in April 2018 before signing with the Bears last August and spending last season on Chicago’s practice squad.

So far, he has bolstered his chances of making the 53-man roster with seven catches in two preseason contests.

“Andy gave me a good ball,” Adams said of his scoring catch. “He gave me a chance to go up and get it, and I made a play.”

Contact Joey Knight at jknight@tampabay.com. Follow @TBTimes_Bulls.

• • •

Sign up for the Bucs RedZone newsletter to get updates and analysis on the latest team and NFL news from Bucs beat writer Joey Knight.

Never miss out on the latest with the Bucs, Rays, Lightning, Florida college sports and more. Follow our Tampa Bay Times sports team on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 0

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
36K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usf#Bears#Bills#American Football#Usf#Sportscenter#Vikings#Bucs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cowboys Fans Pushing For Trade For 1 Quarterback

The Dallas Cowboys have Dak Prescott as their starting quarterback, but a lot of uncertainty when it comes to their backup. That uncertainty has some Cowboys fans calling for a trade to acquire one quarterback in particular. Cowboys fans have been taking to Twitter today, advocating for the team to...
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Trevor Lawrence throws jaw-dropping pass in NFL debut

Trevor Lawrence made key plays throughout his Clemson career as he became the winningest quarterback in school history. Now he is turning heads at the next level with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Lawrence is making his NFL debut on Saturday against the Cleveland Browns. The No. 1 overall pick in April’s...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: Trevor Lawrence’s Wife Reacts To Quarterback Decision

On Wednesday morning, the Jacksonville Jaguars announced that Trevor Lawrence will be their starting quarterback for Week 1. Of course, that came as a surprise to no one who has paid attention to college and NFL football for the past few years. Lawrence was one of the most-prized recruits coming out of high school and did nothing to hurt his status as an elite quarterback prospect while in college.
NFLCBS Sports

Steelers, NFL legend Rod Woodson says Ben Roethlisberger 'doesn't have to prove anything to anybody'

Rod Woodson knows a thing or two about being doubted. The first NFL player to return the same season after undergoing major knee surgery, Woodson was selected to his seventh Pro Bowl in 1996, his first full season back from his injury. Many, however, thought Woodson's better days were behind him at age 31. The Steelers may not have been in that camp, but they didn't necessarily go to great lengths to keep the former Defensive Player of the Year that ensuing offseason. That's why, after 10 glittering years with the Steelers, Woodson left Pittsburgh motivated to prove he still had it.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Ryan Tannehill News

The Tennessee Titans started to grow concerned about a potential “cluster” of COVID-19 cases after head coach Mike Vrabel turned a positive test over the weekend. On Thursday, the team learned that it will be without starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill for the next few days. Titans general manager Jon Robinson...
NFLUSA Today

Bills' Andre Smith apologizes for hit on Bears QB Justin Fields

Chicago, Andre Smith is sorry. In the Buffalo Bills’ preseason contest against the Chicago Bears, depth linebacker Andre Smith had another productive outing. He led the Bills in tackles, but one moment stood out and it wasn’t exactly a pretty play. Bears quarterback Justin Fields notably does not tighten the...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Denver Broncos: Why Vic Fangio screwed up the QB decision, big time

Head coach Vic Fangio has announced that Theodore Edmond Bridgewater, Jr. is the starting quarterback of the Denver Broncos. That’s the wrong decision. I love Vic Fangio. In fact, I think he’s the best defensive mind the NFL has seen over the last generation. Teams have begun to ‘copy’ his...
NFLYardbarker

Tennessee Titans QB Ryan Tannehill lands on COVID-19 list

The Tennessee Titans received some bad news on Thursday, as starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill went on the COVID-19 list and will miss five to 10 days. Titans reporter Jim Wyatt broke the news of Tannehill landing on the COVID list, and ESPN’s Adam Schefter provided the aforementioned timeline for the signal-caller’s return to action.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Gardner Minshew could give these 3 teams’ QB room a boost

Trevor Lawrence is entrenched as the top quarterback on the Jacksonville Jaguars’ depth chart. The team hasn’t officially declared him the starter but it’s just a matter of time before they will. Even though Minshew has worked with the ones, there’s no scenario where the Jags would choose him over Lawrence.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Former 4-Star Recruit Announces Transfer After Vaccine Mandate

A college football player says he has opted to transfer from a Big Ten program because of the school’s vaccine mandate. Peyton Powell, a defensive back for the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, has officially entered the transfer portal. The former four-star recruit cited Rutgers University’s vaccine mandate as his primary reason to transfer.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Former NFL All-Pro Player Has Passed Away

On Saturday afternoon, the Philadelphia Eagles announced the passing for a former standout on the defensive side of the ball. Charlie Johnson, a defensive lineman for the team in the late 1970’s passed away this week, according to a statement from the team. He was 69 years old. “The Eagles...
NFLbardown.com

After losing the QB battle in Denver, Drew Lock's response is utterly heartbreaking

Throughout the offseason, there have been a number of quarterback battles taking place around the NFL. Most had to do with incoming rookies, with Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields, Mac Jones and Trey Lance all doing their best to show they’ve got what it takes to start immediately, but the Broncos’ camp battle was a little different.
NFLchatsports.com

Chicago Bears Trade Rumors On Tarik Cohen, Andy Dalton, Marcus Mariota + Sign Richard Sherman? | Q&A

Chicago Bears trade rumors pick up as the NFL regular season gets closer and they include RB Tarik Cohen, Andy Dalton and Marcus Mariota. This Bears mailbag is brought to you by Magic Spoon! Magic Spoon cereal has 13 grams of protein & 0 grams of sugar! Get $5 off at https://magicspoon.thld.co/Bears Could the Bears sign Richard Sherman given their need at cornerback? Get the latest injury update on Teven Jenkins and when Harrison Graham believes he may return to the field. Will Allen Robinson and Darnell Mooney form one of the best Bears WR duos in franchise history?
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Scott Frost Has Brutally Honest Reaction To Season-Opening Loss

Just a few hours ago, Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts told ESPN’s Gene Wojciechowski that Scott Frost isn’t “coaching for his job” this season. And yet, just a few hours later, Alberts might want to reconsider what he said early today. Nebraska allowed the first points of the day on a brutal safety taken during a special team play.
Nebraska StatePosted by
The Spun

Look: Nebraska Player Made A Brutal Mistake Today

There’s nothing like a Big Ten slugfest to kick-off the 2021 college football season. That’s exactly what fans were treated to when Nebraska took on Illinois in the Week 0 opener on Saturday afternoon. The two teams got off to a slow start in the first quarter, but a crucial...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Buccaneers: Tom Brady has found his new favorite wide receiver

Tom Brady and Antonio Brown will be a problem with the Buccaneers. In the final preseason game before the Tampa Bay Buccaneers begin the sequel to their Super Bowl winning 2020, Tom Brady has already showed what many Bucs fans must have hoped for since last year; the re-emergence of Antonio Brown to his old self.
NFLcbslocal.com

Steelers Release 9 Players Ahead Of Mandatory Roster Deadline

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Steelers announced nine cuts as they are preparing to get down to the mandatory 53-man roster limit. The team released tight end Marcus Baugh, running back Tony Brooks-James, cornerback Shakur Brown, defensive tackle TJ Carter, wide receiver Anthony Johnson, cornerback Lafayette Pitts, offensive guard Malcolm Pridgeon, wide receiver Mathew Sexton, and safety Lamont Wade.

Comments / 0

Community Policy