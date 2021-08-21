Hours after wife delivers, former USF star Rodney Adams does same for Bears

Former USF standout Rodney Adams (13) has seven catches in two preseason games for the Bears. [ KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI | Associated Press ]

Hours after watching his wife Madison deliver a baby girl, Rodney Adams continued his re-birth of sorts.

The former USF and Lakewood High speedster, who left the game for roughly two years, had a 73-yard touchdown catch from Bears quarterback Andy Dalton in Chicago’s 41-15 loss Saturday to the Bills at Soldier Field.

But that streak down the right sideline may not have been his most impressive route of the weekend. After logging roughly five hours’ sleep on a couch, Adams darted directly from a Chicago hospital — where daughter Brexleigh Michelle Adams was delivered — to the stadium, where he finished with three receptions.

After reaching the end zone, Adams, who spent the 2020 season on the Bears’ practice squad, celebrated by rocking the ball like an infant.

“I mean, amazing isn’t even the word,” said Adams, who set USF season records for receiving yardage (822 in 2015 and 2016), receptions (67 in 2016) and touchdown catches (nine in 2016). “Having her (Friday) then coming out, scoring a touchdown for her, for my wife, man it’s crazy.”

A fifth-round pick of the Vikings in 2017, Adams, 26, has appeared in one career NFL game. He retired briefly in April 2018 before signing with the Bears last August and spending last season on Chicago’s practice squad.

So far, he has bolstered his chances of making the 53-man roster with seven catches in two preseason contests.

“Andy gave me a good ball,” Adams said of his scoring catch. “He gave me a chance to go up and get it, and I made a play.”

Contact Joey Knight at jknight@tampabay.com.

