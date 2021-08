BOSTON (CBS) — Gov. Charlie Baker said Tropical Storm Henri’s shift west is good news for Eastern Massachusetts and Cape Cod. The governor briefed the media Saturday afternoon after getting off a call with President Joe Biden and regional governors to discuss the storm. He said his original concerns about wind and storm levels on Cape have been lessened slightly based on Tropical Storm Henri’s current track. “No matter where you are in Massachusetts, I think you can go out but you should be careful. I think the Cape is going to have a much less significant challenge than we anticipated yesterday,”...