Chicago Cubs tie a franchise record with their 12th straight loss at Wrigley Field — managing only 1 hit in a 4-2 defeat to the Kansas City Royals

The Chicago Cubs have had some promising young starters come up around the same time, including Fergie Jenkins and Ken Holtzman in the late 1960s, Greg Maddux and Jamie Moyer in the late 1980s and Kerry Wood and Mark Prior in the early 2000s.

Not all of them lived up to their early hype, though some exceeded it, and all but Moyer left a mark on Cubs history.

The latest two bringing a glimmer of hope to the North Side are 26-year-old rookies Justin Steele and Keegan Thompson, both of whom pitched well out of the bullpen this season and now are trying to seal their spots in the Cubs rotation for 2022 and beyond.

Steele has two starts under his belt since returning from Triple-A Iowa on Aug. 10, while Thompson joined the rotation from Iowa on Saturday, allowing two runs over four innings in a 4-2 loss to the Kansas City Royals.

“I battled out there,” Thompson said. “I did what I could. Not what I wanted, but not terrible.”

The Cubs, on the other hand, are indeed terrible.

While the maturation of the two young starters is something for fans to cling to during an otherwise dismal stretch, it couldn’t erase the stench of the Cubs’ 12 consecutive loss at Wrigley Field, tying the franchise record set in 1994.

The Cubs have fielded some bad teams since moving into Wrigley Field in 1916, but only two of them — this one and the ‘94 version — have managed to lose 12 straight games there. This streak started on July 27, when Anthony Rizzo, Kris Bryant, Javier Báez and Craig Kimbrel were still Cubs, and it has continued with newcomers such as Frank Schwindel and Michael Hermosillo in the lineup.

Cubs manager David Ross, who has endured a pair of 11-game losing streaks this season, said before the game that he was unaware the Cubs were trying to avoid a dubious Wrigley Field record.

“We’re just trying to win baseball games,” Ross said. “I did not know that. I try to forget every loss.”

That’s a lot of forgetting over the last two months in a collapse like no other.

Ross pointed to the competition the last homestand — the first-place Milwaukee Brewers, who swept a four-game series, and the White Sox, who swept a three-game affair.

“We’re trying to win on a daily basis,” he said. “I don’t think we get too caught up in streaks or things. We’re trying to do our best every day. If those losses pile up, it sucks, but we’re trying to win them all.”

The Cubs have hit .202 during the home losing streak with a 7.29 ERA and have been outscored 90-34. They are 3-16 in August and 4-17 since the massive sell-off at the trade deadline.

Royals starter Kris Bubic pitched six no-hit innings and struck out nine before a brief weather delay without rain in the middle of the seventh. When play resumed, Patrick Wisdom quickly ended the no-hit bid with a two-run home run, his 20th, most among National League rookie.

But that would be the only hit of the day for the Cubs, who struck out 11 times.

Thompson was not sharp, though Ross said a lot of balls “just missed.” After a 30-pitch first inning, Thompson settled down a bit, allowing two runs on five hits while throwing 73 pitches. He made it through the long first with only one run allowed but drew the ire of plate umpire Jerry Meals, who didn’t seem to appreciate the rookie’s reaction to a called ball on a pitch to Ryan O’Hearn.

Meals walked out in front of the plate to lecture Thompson, which led Ross out of the dugout to defend his rookie.

“It was a long inning,” Thompson said. “I was frustrated from all the foul balls from the guy before him and that batter. I thought it was a good pitch. I was frustrated. I yelled. I don’t know if I yelled at him or not, but that was all it was.”

Thompson learned a valuable lesson — don’t show up the ump, especially when it’s only the first inning.

Sign up for alerts on your phone, desktop and inbox to stay current with the latest news

on your phone, desktop and inbox to stay current with the latest news Sign up for our sports newsletter , delivered daily each morning