Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Chicago Cubs tie a franchise record with their 12th straight loss at Wrigley Field — managing only 1 hit in a 4-2 defeat to the Kansas City Royals

By Paul Sullivan, Chicago Tribune
Posted by 
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 7 days ago

The Chicago Cubs have had some promising young starters come up around the same time, including Fergie Jenkins and Ken Holtzman in the late 1960s, Greg Maddux and Jamie Moyer in the late 1980s and Kerry Wood and Mark Prior in the early 2000s.

Not all of them lived up to their early hype, though some exceeded it, and all but Moyer left a mark on Cubs history.

The latest two bringing a glimmer of hope to the North Side are 26-year-old rookies Justin Steele and Keegan Thompson, both of whom pitched well out of the bullpen this season and now are trying to seal their spots in the Cubs rotation for 2022 and beyond.

Steele has two starts under his belt since returning from Triple-A Iowa on Aug. 10, while Thompson joined the rotation from Iowa on Saturday, allowing two runs over four innings in a 4-2 loss to the Kansas City Royals.

“I battled out there,” Thompson said. “I did what I could. Not what I wanted, but not terrible.”

The Cubs, on the other hand, are indeed terrible.

While the maturation of the two young starters is something for fans to cling to during an otherwise dismal stretch, it couldn’t erase the stench of the Cubs’ 12 consecutive loss at Wrigley Field, tying the franchise record set in 1994.

The Cubs have fielded some bad teams since moving into Wrigley Field in 1916, but only two of them — this one and the ‘94 version — have managed to lose 12 straight games there. This streak started on July 27, when Anthony Rizzo, Kris Bryant, Javier Báez and Craig Kimbrel were still Cubs, and it has continued with newcomers such as Frank Schwindel and Michael Hermosillo in the lineup.

Cubs manager David Ross, who has endured a pair of 11-game losing streaks this season, said before the game that he was unaware the Cubs were trying to avoid a dubious Wrigley Field record.

“We’re just trying to win baseball games,” Ross said. “I did not know that. I try to forget every loss.”

That’s a lot of forgetting over the last two months in a collapse like no other.

Ross pointed to the competition the last homestand — the first-place Milwaukee Brewers, who swept a four-game series, and the White Sox, who swept a three-game affair.

“We’re trying to win on a daily basis,” he said. “I don’t think we get too caught up in streaks or things. We’re trying to do our best every day. If those losses pile up, it sucks, but we’re trying to win them all.”

The Cubs have hit .202 during the home losing streak with a 7.29 ERA and have been outscored 90-34. They are 3-16 in August and 4-17 since the massive sell-off at the trade deadline.

Royals starter Kris Bubic pitched six no-hit innings and struck out nine before a brief weather delay without rain in the middle of the seventh. When play resumed, Patrick Wisdom quickly ended the no-hit bid with a two-run home run, his 20th, most among National League rookie.

But that would be the only hit of the day for the Cubs, who struck out 11 times.

Thompson was not sharp, though Ross said a lot of balls “just missed.” After a 30-pitch first inning, Thompson settled down a bit, allowing two runs on five hits while throwing 73 pitches. He made it through the long first with only one run allowed but drew the ire of plate umpire Jerry Meals, who didn’t seem to appreciate the rookie’s reaction to a called ball on a pitch to Ryan O’Hearn.

Meals walked out in front of the plate to lecture Thompson, which led Ross out of the dugout to defend his rookie.

“It was a long inning,” Thompson said. “I was frustrated from all the foul balls from the guy before him and that batter. I thought it was a good pitch. I was frustrated. I yelled. I don’t know if I yelled at him or not, but that was all it was.”

Thompson learned a valuable lesson — don’t show up the ump, especially when it’s only the first inning.

Comments / 0

Chicago Tribune

Chicago Tribune

Chicago, IL
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for Chicago breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, weather and traffic.

 https://www.chicagotribune.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Moyer
Person
Kris Bryant
Person
Anthony Rizzo
Person
Michael Hermosillo
Person
Greg Maddux
Person
Craig Kimbrel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Games#Wrigley Field#The Kansas City Royals#The Chicago Cubs#Triple A Iowa#The White Sox#National League#2021 Chicago Tribune#Chicagotribune Com#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
MLB
Related
MLBPosted by
Chicago Tribune

Column: Ricketts family will honor itself to celebrate the end of the Wrigley Field renovation plan — while the Chicago Cubs continue to be unwatchable

Two of the most frequently asked questions I’ve gotten the last few weeks: “Don’t you feel sorry for Jed Hoyer?” “Don’t you feel sorry for David Ross?” With the Chicago Cubs having posted yet another double-digit losing streak, sympathy for the two men in the middle of the disaster since the trade-deadline sell-off seems to be peaking. Some fans feel sorry for Hoyer, the Cubs president, for ...
MLBPosted by
Fox News

Grandal 8 RBIs in return from IL, White Sox beat Cubs 17-13

Yasmani Grandal has some work to do when it comes to having enough energy for his catching duties after being sidelined by a knee injury. His swing looks pretty good. Grandal homered twice and drove in eight runs in his return from the injured list, and the Chicago White Sox beat the sloppy Chicago Cubs 17-13 on Friday night.
MLBPosted by
Chicago Sun-Times

Cubs tie dubious mark with loss to Royals

Over the last few years, the Cubs have made a lot of history. More came Saturday, but it wasn’t the kind they like to see. With a 4-2 loss to the Royals, the Cubs dropped their 12th consecutive home game, matching a franchise record set in 1994. Since their last home victory July 26, the Cubs have been outscored 90-32 at Wrigley Field.
MLBPosted by
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Cubs set a franchise record with their 13th consecutive home loss: ‘Listen, it’s no fun to lose. It’s like nobody is having a good time.’

When the Chicago Cubs’ home losing streak reached 11 consecutive games in 1994, manager Tom Trebelhorn didn’t know what to say. “There aren’t the words to describe this,” Trebelhorn told reporters. “They just haven’t invented the words.” Actually there are words to describe the play of the ‘94 Cubs, but they still are not printable. Trebelhorn’s Cubs ended their streak after 12 straight losses ...
MLBThe State

Votto gets 2,000th hit, Reds hand Cubs 12th straight loss

Jonathan India homered and drove in five runs, Wade Miley threw seven shutout innings and the Cincinnati Reds beat Chicago 14-5 on Monday night, handing the free-falling Cubs their 12th straight loss. Joey Votto, the 37-year-old Cincinnati first baseman who has been on a tear since the All-Star break, got...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Cubs: How the Wrigley Field experience has changed in my lifetime

The Wrigley Field 1060 Project, which lasted roughly five years, was finally capped off with a ceremony at the historic ballpark Thursday afternoon to rededicate the 107-year old home of the Chicago Cubs as a landmark. Since 2014 the stadium has gone under massive renovations to update and restore both fan and player facilities. While the traditions of Wrigley Field are loved by so many people, the renovations were much needed as the structure was in disrepair and most amenities/player facilities were way out of date.
MLBAsbury Park Press

Kansas City Royals at Chicago Cubs odds, picks and prediction

The Kansas City Royals (52-68) and Chicago Cubs (54-69) play the first game of a three-game series at Wrigley Field Friday, with a 2:20 p.m. ET first pitch. Let's analyze the lines around the Royals vs. Cubs odds with MLB picks and predictions. Royals RHP Brad Keller (7-12, 5.62 ERA)...
MLBSports Illustrated

How to Watch Kansas City Royals at Chicago Cubs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Kansas City heads to Chicago to take on the Cubs after taking three of four from the AL West-leading Houston Astros. It was a surprising series for the Royals after they had lost 11 of their last 15 games before that series. The Royals are trying to climb out of last place in the AL Central and currently sit a game back of the Twins for fourth place.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Back to Wrigley: What to watch with the Chicago Cubs this weekend

After a seven-game road trip taking the team to Miami to play the Marlins and Cincinnati to take on the Reds, the Chicago Cubs will once again return home Friday for the start of a six game homestand. They will start with three games against the Kansas City Royals this weekend, and three with the Colorado Rockies to follow.
MLBWGNtv.com

Royals’ power at Wrigley Field ends the Cubs’ two-game winning streak

CHICAGO – For the first time in a little while, there seemed to be at least a glimmer of some optimism on the field for the Cubs at Wrigley Field. After taking the last two games of their series against the Reds in Cincinnati, the hosts got two quick runs off Royals’ pitching in the first three innings to take a 2-0 lead. But hope is a bit of a dangerous thing for a team that’s doing what they can do to finish out the season after a major roster change at the beginning of the month.
MLBchatsports.com

Cubs’ Wrigley losing streak hits 11 as Royals take series opener 6-2

You think the Cubs are out of the long-losing-streak mire just because they won a couple of games in a row in Cincinnati?. After falling 6-2 Friday in the opener of a six-game homestand against the seemingly beatable Royals and Rockies, the Cubs have now dropped 11 straight games at Wrigley Field. That isn’t as awful as the 11- and 12-game outright losing streaks that sunk and destroyed the season, but it’s plenty bad.
MLBPosted by
Chicago Tribune

Kansas City Royals manager Mike Matheny upset about a weather delay during pitcher Kris Bubic’s no-hit bid vs. the Chicago Cubs: ‘That just can’t happen like that’

Kansas City Royals starter Kris Bubic was cruising through the Chicago Cubs lineup Saturday with a no-hitter through six innings. Suddenly the game was delayed in the seventh by the threat of bad weather, and the tarp came out on the field. But no more than a few drops of rain fell, and no lightning was in sight. When the game resumed, Bubic issued a leadoff walk and then a two-run home run to ...
MLBBleed Cubbie Blue

Royals 4, Cubs 2: No no-no today!

For a while Saturday afternoon at Wrigley Field, it appeared the Chicago Cubs might be no-hit for the first time since Cole Hamels did it to them in July 2015. The @CubsNHS_Bot Twitter account has been faithfully counting up all the games since then, 899 regular-season Cubs games entering Saturday’s contest.
MLBWichita Eagle

Kansas City Royals rookie Emmanuel Rivera hits first homer at Wrigley Field

For a young man who grew up in Puerto Rico dreaming of playing in the majors, Fenway Park and Wrigley Field aren’t just ballparks. They’re historical monuments as well as cathedrals. The two oldest MLB venues, opened in 1912 and 1914, respectively, they’ve each housed major-league teams for more than...

Comments / 0

Community Policy