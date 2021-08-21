Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lake Arthur, LA

Acadiana Kickoff Tour 2021: Lake Arthur

By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Posted by 
KATC News
KATC News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T6lSa_0bZ5Xgt600

Lake Arthur Tigers

2020 Record: 1-5
District: 6-2A
Head Coach: Tarius Davis
Note: Return 7 total starters on defense

Year one of the Tarius Davis era for Lake Arthur didn't go as expected. The Tigers finished 1-5 and missed out on the playoffs.

With Davis being an alum, he wants to steer the program in the right direction.

“I want to bring pride back to Lake Arthur high school,” Davis said. “I want them to take pride in what we do. You have to have a purpose, you must pay with passion, and you have to do that persistently. That's kind of what we preach, those four P's. We will have pride, we play with a purpose and passion, and we're going to do that persistently.”

To help bring that pride back to Lake Arthur, Coach Davis changed the offense. The Tigers switched from a flex-bone style to the spread.

However, the team leans on its seven returning starters on defense, and the Tigers want to bring toughness back to Lake Arthur.

We want to focus on being a lot more physical,” senior quarterback/linebacker Ridge Savoie said. “A lot of people that were scared, we need to get them right. We're going to bang it up and bust some heads.”

“Being physical is the main key of this sport,” junior running back/linebacker Kayden Palfrey said. “If you don't have any physicality on your team, then you aren't going to get too far because that's what defense is all about. You have to hit somebody..”

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Comments / 0

KATC News

KATC News

15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Education
Local
Louisiana Football
City
Lake Arthur, LA
Local
Louisiana Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Acadiana Kickoff Tour#Lake Arthur Tigers#Tarius Davis Note#The Tarius Davis#Breaking News#Instagram Subscribe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
KATC News

Saints game moved to noon Saturday

The New Orleans Saints have moved up Saturday's game by seven hours. The home game will now start at noon. KATC will air the preseason game against the Cardinals. Saints APP 11:00 A.M. (CST): New Orleans Saints Pregame Show – John DeShazier and Erin Summers reflect on 2021 Saints Training Camp while providing insight into the Saints final preseason matchup against the Cardinals.

Comments / 0

Community Policy