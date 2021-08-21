Acadiana Kickoff Tour 2021: Lake Arthur

Lake Arthur Tigers

2020 Record: 1-5

District: 6-2A

Head Coach: Tarius Davis

Note: Return 7 total starters on defense

Year one of the Tarius Davis era for Lake Arthur didn't go as expected. The Tigers finished 1-5 and missed out on the playoffs.

With Davis being an alum, he wants to steer the program in the right direction.

“I want to bring pride back to Lake Arthur high school,” Davis said. “I want them to take pride in what we do. You have to have a purpose, you must pay with passion, and you have to do that persistently. That's kind of what we preach, those four P's. We will have pride, we play with a purpose and passion, and we're going to do that persistently.”

To help bring that pride back to Lake Arthur, Coach Davis changed the offense. The Tigers switched from a flex-bone style to the spread.

However, the team leans on its seven returning starters on defense, and the Tigers want to bring toughness back to Lake Arthur.

We want to focus on being a lot more physical,” senior quarterback/linebacker Ridge Savoie said. “A lot of people that were scared, we need to get them right. We're going to bang it up and bust some heads.”

“Being physical is the main key of this sport,” junior running back/linebacker Kayden Palfrey said. “If you don't have any physicality on your team, then you aren't going to get too far because that's what defense is all about. You have to hit somebody..”

