Glass Festival’s 50th anniversary brings thousands to Elwood

ELWOOD — Perched on a small wooden platform above a dunk tank, firefighter Matt Griffith playfully taunted Elyse Summers as she threw softballs at a target that would drop him into the water.

“Looks like I can work on my tan today,” Griffith shouted as Summers missed with her first few tosses.

Soon, though, one of her throws found its mark, plunging Griffith into the tank, sending water cascading to the ground nearby and drawing cheers and laughs from passers-by.

The dunk tank, sponsored by the Duck Creek Township Volunteer Fire Department, was one of more than 80 booths offering food, games and informational literature from dozens of area businesses at the city’s annual Glass Festival on Saturday.

Celebrating the city’s heritage of hand-blown art glass that’s been produced over several decades, the festival’s 50th edition brought together families, history enthusiasts, vintage car buffs and thrill seekers for a weekend of entertainment.

Activities included a parade, free bus tours to the city’s two art glass factories, The House of Glass and Carol’s Legacy Glass, a community meal, a kickball tournament and helicopter rides. Elwood native Joe Henshew said the festival’s car show – which featured more than 350 entries – brought him to the event for the first time.

“I’ve known it’s been going on for years, but I’ve just never made the trip back to be here,” the Pendleton resident said.

“I really was looking forward to doing this show. I made a commitment to be here, and that’s why I’m here, and I’m enjoying it.”

Long acknowledged as one of the marquee events on the city’s entertainment calendar, the Glass Festival serves as a centerpiece for family and high school class reunions as well as an opportunity for residents to enjoy one last summer festival before school and other fall activities begin in earnest.

“For us it’s just the heritage of the glass in Elwood, and just the small, hometown atmosphere,” said Marcy Fry, executive director of the Elwood Chamber of Commerce.

“I’ve heard people are having class reunions this weekend, there are family reunions this weekend – things that are built around the Glass Festival.”

The festival was cancelled last year because of COVID-19. Henshew said he appreciated the chance to get together with friends and enjoy many of the activities that were curbed by the pandemic.

“There’s a beautiful midway out there, and it’s a wonderful park,” he said. “I grew up in this park, so there are a lot of memories coming back.”