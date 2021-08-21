Suns add motivation for 2021-22 with latest disrespect

Not only are your Phoenix Suns one of 10 teams playing on Christmas Day, they are also one of only ___ teams with two national TV games in the opening week of next season. The Suns are joined by the Lakers, Warriors and Nets as the only teams scheduled for more than one game on national TV that week. They get a pair of playoff rematches, first at home against the Nuggets and then on the road in LaLa Land against the Lakers.