A few days after stealing a base against Yadier Molina, Kolten Wong was at it again with some risky but tremendous base running on Saturday afternoon. In the bottom of the 5th inning, Omar Narváez hit a pop-up into foul territory around first base and usually anyone on base would stay put for something like that. However, that wasn’t the case for Wong on this play, as he quickly scanned his surroundings and then took off for home.