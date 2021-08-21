Devour Indy Summerfest menus released

INDIANAPOLIS — Devour Indy is back for another two weeks of specially priced, featured menus at participating restaurants.

Devour Indy runs from August 23 - September 5 and features more than 100 restaurants throughout the Indianapolis area.

Reservations are not required but are highly recommended.

Devour Indy is supporting the Indiana Hospitality Relief Fund , which has provided $500 grants to over 400 struggling hospitality workers in Indiana since April 2020.

For a list of participating restaurants and to learn more, click here.