Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indianapolis, IN

Devour Indy Summerfest menus released

By Michelle Kaufman
Posted by 
WRTV
WRTV
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eT5Ho_0bZ5WcB900

INDIANAPOLIS — Devour Indy is back for another two weeks of specially priced, featured menus at participating restaurants.

Devour Indy runs from August 23 - September 5 and features more than 100 restaurants throughout the Indianapolis area.

Reservations are not required but are highly recommended.

Devour Indy is supporting the Indiana Hospitality Relief Fund , which has provided $500 grants to over 400 struggling hospitality workers in Indiana since April 2020.

For a list of participating restaurants and to learn more, click here.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
WRTV

WRTV

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Indianapolis, Indiana news and weather from WRTV, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Lifestyle
Indianapolis, IN
Restaurants
Local
Indiana Food & Drinks
Indiana State
Indiana Restaurants
State
Indiana State
Indianapolis, IN
Food & Drinks
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Indy Summerfest#Devour Indy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy