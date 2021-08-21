Cancel
Elko County, NV

Special Weather Statement issued for South Central Elko County, Southeastern Elko County by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-21 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-21 17:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: South Central Elko County; Southeastern Elko County; Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County; White Pine County Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northern White Pine, southeastern Elko and southeastern Eureka Counties through 515 PM PDT At 435 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 18 miles southeast of Wendover to near Pinto Summit. Movement was southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Blowing dust may impact visibility. Locations impacted include Eureka, Schellbourne, Cherry Creek, Lages Junction, Robinson Summit, Pancake Summit, Hamilton, Little Antelope Summit, White Horse Pass and Tippets Road. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Related
Alcona County, MIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Alcona, Iosco by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 17:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-28 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Alcona; Iosco A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN ALCONA AND IOSCO COUNTIES At 509 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles south of Barton City to near Plainfield Township to near National City, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Tawas City, Mikado, Oscoda, East Tawas, Au Sable, Tawas Point State Park, Wurtsmith Airfield, Harrisville and Harrisville State Park. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Iosco County, MIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Iosco, Ogemaw by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 16:48:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-28 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Iosco; Ogemaw A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM EDT FOR EASTERN OGEMAW AND NORTHWESTERN IOSCO COUNTIES At 448 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Glennie to 6 miles northeast of Skidway Lake, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include South Branch, Hale and Selkirk. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Jefferson County, NYweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Jefferson, Lewis by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-29 01:02:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-29 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Jefferson; Lewis A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Jefferson and central Lewis Counties through 200 AM EDT At 1259 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking an area of showers and thunderstorms across much of southern and central Jefferson County, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and torrential downpours. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Torrential downpours will result in minor flooding in poor drainage areas. Locations impacted include Watertown, Fort Drum, Carthage, Adams, Dexter, Southwick Beach State Park, Henderson Harbor, Barnes Corners, Denmark, Copenhagen, Sackets Harbor, and Henderson. This includes Interstate 81 between exits 40 and 48. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Grant County, MNweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Grant by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 07:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-28 10:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until noon CDT for west central Minnesota. Target Area: Grant A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Grant County through 1045 AM CDT At 948 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Elbow Lake, or 24 miles south of Fergus Falls, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Elbow Lake around 950 AM CDT. Barrett around 1000 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Erdahl and Hoffman. This includes Interstate 94 in Minnesota between mile markers 71 and 80. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Kidder County, NDweather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Kidder by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 06:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-28 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Kidder DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility less than one mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Kidder County. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Spink County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Spink by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 03:59:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-28 04:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Spink A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 AM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN BROWN AND NORTHEASTERN SPINK COUNTIES At 459 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Ferney, or 10 miles south of Groton, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tennis ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Groton, Stratford, Verdon and Ferney. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.50 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Edmunds County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Edmunds by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 02:56:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-28 03:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Edmunds A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 AM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN EDMUNDS COUNTY At 356 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Pembrook Colony, or 7 miles southeast of Ipswich, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tennis ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Mina and North Scatterwood Lake. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Edmunds County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Edmunds by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 02:19:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-28 02:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Edmunds A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 AM CDT FOR CENTRAL EDMUNDS COUNTY At 324 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Roscoe, or 11 miles west of Ipswich, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Locations impacted include Roscoe. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
Edmunds County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Edmunds by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 06:05:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-28 11:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Edmunds A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 AM CDT FOR EASTERN EDMUNDS AND SOUTHWESTERN BROWN COUNTIES At 740 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Mina, or 11 miles east of Ipswich, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Mina Lake Rec Area and Richmond Lake Rec Area. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Elko County, NVweather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Central Elko County, Humboldt County - Quinn by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-30 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-30 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A fire weather watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible red flag warnings. Target Area: Central Elko County; Humboldt County - Quinn; Southeastern Humboldt County and northern Lander County; Western Elko County, northern Eureka and Lander Counties north of Interstate 80 FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 424, 437, 438, AND 469 FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 424, 437, 438, AND 469 The National Weather Service in Elko has issued a Fire Weather Watch for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Monday afternoon through Monday evening. A Fire Weather Watch has also been issued from Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday evening. * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zone 424 Southeastern Humboldt County and northern Lander County, Fire Weather Zone 437 Humboldt County-Quinn, Fire Weather Zone 438 W Elko County, N Eureka and Lander Counties N of I80 and Fire Weather Zone 469 Central Elko County. * Winds...Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 7 percent. * Impacts...The combination of gusty winds and low humidity will create critical fire weather conditions.
Elko County, NVweather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Central Elko County, Humboldt County - Quinn by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-31 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-31 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A fire weather watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible red flag warnings. Target Area: Central Elko County; Humboldt County - Quinn; Southeastern Humboldt County and northern Lander County; Western Elko County, northern Eureka and Lander Counties north of Interstate 80 FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 424, 437, 438, AND 469 FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 424, 437, 438, AND 469 The National Weather Service in Elko has issued a Fire Weather Watch for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Monday afternoon through Monday evening. A Fire Weather Watch has also been issued from Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday evening. * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zone 424 Southeastern Humboldt County and northern Lander County, Fire Weather Zone 437 Humboldt County-Quinn, Fire Weather Zone 438 W Elko County, N Eureka and Lander Counties N of I80 and Fire Weather Zone 469 Central Elko County. * Winds...Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 7 percent. * Impacts...The combination of gusty winds and low humidity will create critical fire weather conditions.
Clare County, MIweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clare by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 15:07:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-28 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Clare A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Clare County through 500 PM EDT At 353 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 6 miles south of Roscommon Township, or 11 miles south of Prudenville, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Farwell... Harrison... Lake Lake George... Long Lake... Leota MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Spink County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Spink by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 03:42:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-28 04:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Spink A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 AM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN BROWN AND NORTHEASTERN SPINK COUNTIES At 441 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Stratford, or 11 miles southeast of Aberdeen, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tennis ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. At about 408 AM CDT, tennis ball sized hail was reported 6 miles south and 3 miles west of Mina. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Verdon and Ferney. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Finney County, KSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Finney, Gray by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 20:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-28 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Finney; Gray A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Finney and northwestern Gray Counties through 830 PM CDT At 802 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Pierceville, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Pierceville and Charleston. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Yankton County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Yankton by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-28 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Yankton A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM CDT FOR WESTERN LINCOLN...NORTHEASTERN YANKTON AND SOUTHERN TURNER COUNTIES At 408 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Chancellor to near Viborg, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...At 4:07 pm, trained weather spotter reported wind gusts to 70 mph 6 WSW of Hurley. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. These severe storms will be near Chancellor around 415 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Lennox. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
Minnehaha County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Minnehaha by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-28 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for southwestern Minnesota. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Minnehaha A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN MINNEHAHA COUNTY At 503 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Garretson to Brandon, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Valley Springs. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Arenac County, MIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Arenac, Iosco, Ogemaw by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 17:27:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-28 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Arenac; Iosco; Ogemaw A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM EDT FOR ARENAC...SOUTHEASTERN OGEMAW AND SOUTHERN IOSCO COUNTIES At 526 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Twining, or 7 miles northwest of Au Gres, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Turner and Au Gres. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Alpena County, MIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Alpena by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 16:20:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-28 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Alpena A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM EDT FOR ALPENA COUNTY At 420 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Cathro to near Spratt to near Ossineke Township, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Cathro, Lakewood, Alpena and Ossineke. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Ogemaw County, MIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Ogemaw by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 09:31:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-29 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Ogemaw A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN CRAWFORD...NORTHWESTERN OGEMAW...NORTHEASTERN ROSCOMMON AND SOUTHWESTERN OSCODA COUNTIES At 333 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near South Branch Township to near Lake St. Helen, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Clear Lake, Luzerne, Rose Township, South Branch Township, Red Oak and Foster Township. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Ogemaw County, MIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Ogemaw by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 16:48:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-28 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Ogemaw A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM EDT FOR EASTERN OGEMAW AND NORTHWESTERN IOSCO COUNTIES At 448 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Glennie to 6 miles northeast of Skidway Lake, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include South Branch, Hale and Selkirk. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

