Special Weather Statement issued for South Central Elko County, Southeastern Elko County by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-21 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-21 17:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: South Central Elko County; Southeastern Elko County; Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County; White Pine County Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northern White Pine, southeastern Elko and southeastern Eureka Counties through 515 PM PDT At 435 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 18 miles southeast of Wendover to near Pinto Summit. Movement was southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Blowing dust may impact visibility. Locations impacted include Eureka, Schellbourne, Cherry Creek, Lages Junction, Robinson Summit, Pancake Summit, Hamilton, Little Antelope Summit, White Horse Pass and Tippets Road. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPHalerts.weather.gov
