Special Weather Statement issued for South Central Elko County, Southeastern Elko County by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-30 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-30 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A fire weather watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible red flag warnings. Target Area: Central Elko County; Humboldt County - Quinn; Southeastern Humboldt County and northern Lander County; Western Elko County, northern Eureka and Lander Counties north of Interstate 80 FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 424, 437, 438, AND 469 FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 424, 437, 438, AND 469 The National Weather Service in Elko has issued a Fire Weather Watch for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Monday afternoon through Monday evening. A Fire Weather Watch has also been issued from Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday evening. * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zone 424 Southeastern Humboldt County and northern Lander County, Fire Weather Zone 437 Humboldt County-Quinn, Fire Weather Zone 438 W Elko County, N Eureka and Lander Counties N of I80 and Fire Weather Zone 469 Central Elko County. * Winds...Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 7 percent. * Impacts...The combination of gusty winds and low humidity will create critical fire weather conditions.