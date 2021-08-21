Cancel
Chouteau County, MT

Special Weather Statement issued for Chouteau, Hill, Liberty by NWS

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-21 17:31:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-21 18:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Heavy rainfall will lead to wet and slippery roadways, and may lead to localized street and low land flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Chouteau; Hill; Liberty A line of showers with a few thunderstorms will impact portions of Liberty, Hill and Chouteau Counties through 615 PM MDT At 535 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking rain showers with a few thunderstorms along a line extending from 38 miles northeast of Sunburst to 7 miles south of Geraldine. Movement was northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and a period of moderate to heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Havre, Fort Benton, Chester, Big Sandy, Geraldine, Parker School, Beaver Creek, Lothair, Joplin, Azure, Inverness, Agency, St. Pierre, Gildford, Sangrey, Boneau, Box Elder, Hingham, Rudyard and Rocky Boy. This includes the following highways Highway 2 between mile markers 307 and 390. Highway 87 between mile markers 31 and 111. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

Comments / 0

