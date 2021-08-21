Cancel
Colbert County, AL

Severe Weather Statement issued for Colbert by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-21 18:39:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-21 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Colbert A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN COLBERT COUNTY At 639 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southwest of Cherokee, or 8 miles northeast of Tishomingo State Park, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Cherokee, Malone, Mynot, Mt Hester, Margerum, Maud and Allsboro. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Colbert County, AL
Cherokee, AL
