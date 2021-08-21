Special Weather Statement issued for Eddy County Plains by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 16:43:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-21 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Eddy County Plains A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Eddy County through 600 PM MDT At 536 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Carlsbad, moving northwest at 5 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Carlsbad, Avalon, Carlsbad North, Lake Avalon, Cavern City Air Terminal and Living Desert State Park. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH