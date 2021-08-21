Cancel
Litchfield County, CT

Flood Watch issued for Northern Litchfield by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-22 10:54:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 12:45:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Northern Litchfield FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING The Flood Watch is now in effect for * Portions of northwestern Connecticut, western Massachusetts, New York and southern Vermont, including the following areas, in northwestern Connecticut, Northern Litchfield and Southern Litchfield. In western Massachusetts, Northern Berkshire and Southern Berkshire. In New York, Eastern Albany, Eastern Columbia, Eastern Dutchess, Eastern Greene, Eastern Rensselaer, Eastern Schenectady, Eastern Ulster, Montgomery, Northern Saratoga, Schoharie, Southeast Warren, Southern Saratoga, Southern Washington, Western Albany, Western Columbia, Western Dutchess, Western Greene, Western Rensselaer, Western Schenectady and Western Ulster. In southern Vermont, Bennington, Eastern Windham and Western Windham. * Through Monday evening. * A widespread rainfall of 2 to 6 inches is expected as Tropical Cyclone Henri impacts the region. Localized rainfall amounts up to 6 to 10 inches are possible, especially over the higher terrain areas of the eastern Catskills and Berkshires. Rainfall rates exceeding 1 to 2 inches per hour are possible at times. * Rapid rises could occur on smaller streams and creeks resulting in some rivers reaching flood stage. Urbanized areas, particularly in poor-drainage and low-lying areas, may also experience flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

Litchfield County, CT
Vermont State
Massachusetts State
Connecticut State
